3423 San Jacinto Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking garage

Fully Furnished and Move-In Ready in Bryan Place! This 2 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Home has it all. On the edge of downtown Dallas, home updated with granite counters, ss appliances, wood floors, vaulted ceiling, washer & dryer, fenced yard, dog door + more. 1 car attached garage and parking space for 2 additional cars. Desk can convert into murphy bed. Upstairs loft with built-in's perfect for office or playroom. Located at the back of cul-de-sac. Best of all, you only need your personal belongings! Moments away from the Arts District, Deep Ellum, Klyde Warren Park, Uptown and more. Coffee shops, restaurants and parks all within walking distance. Pets, short term lease or unfurnished option, per landlord approval.