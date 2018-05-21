All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3423 San Jacinto Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3423 San Jacinto Street
Last updated April 10 2020 at 7:23 PM

3423 San Jacinto Street

3423 San Jacinto Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3423 San Jacinto Street, Dallas, TX 75204
Bryan Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
garage
Fully Furnished and Move-In Ready in Bryan Place! This 2 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Home has it all. On the edge of downtown Dallas, home updated with granite counters, ss appliances, wood floors, vaulted ceiling, washer & dryer, fenced yard, dog door + more. 1 car attached garage and parking space for 2 additional cars. Desk can convert into murphy bed. Upstairs loft with built-in's perfect for office or playroom. Located at the back of cul-de-sac. Best of all, you only need your personal belongings! Moments away from the Arts District, Deep Ellum, Klyde Warren Park, Uptown and more. Coffee shops, restaurants and parks all within walking distance. Pets, short term lease or unfurnished option, per landlord approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3423 San Jacinto Street have any available units?
3423 San Jacinto Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3423 San Jacinto Street have?
Some of 3423 San Jacinto Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3423 San Jacinto Street currently offering any rent specials?
3423 San Jacinto Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3423 San Jacinto Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3423 San Jacinto Street is pet friendly.
Does 3423 San Jacinto Street offer parking?
Yes, 3423 San Jacinto Street offers parking.
Does 3423 San Jacinto Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3423 San Jacinto Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3423 San Jacinto Street have a pool?
No, 3423 San Jacinto Street does not have a pool.
Does 3423 San Jacinto Street have accessible units?
No, 3423 San Jacinto Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3423 San Jacinto Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3423 San Jacinto Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Find a Sublet
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Walnut Bend
9944 Walnut St
Dallas, TX 75243
Vue Fitzhugh
2819 N Fitzhugh Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Oakwood Creek
7920 Skillman St
Dallas, TX 75231
Riviera at West Village
3530 Travis St
Dallas, TX 75204
Citadel At Preston
6104 Lyndon B Johnson Fwy
Dallas, TX 75240
Aura Bluffview
3900 West Northwest Highway
Dallas, TX 75220
The Nash
8213 Meadow Rd
Dallas, TX 75231
Kensington Square
15935 Knoll Trail Dr
Dallas, TX 75248

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University