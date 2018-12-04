3405 Bryan Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill garage hot tub

Great Location facing Exall Park! Single Family Townhouse with Large Rooftop patio with views of Downtown. Close to Baylor Medical, Arts District, Uptown and Downtown. Roof top has high end Trex decking and plenty of room for a BBQ grill and entertaining. Light and bright open floor plan, second floor is open to living, dining and kitchen. High end finishes throughout the property include stainless steel appliances, wine cooler, granite counters and spa-like master bathroom. Large master bedroom with over sized walk in closet and wet bar and balcony overlooking the park. 2 Car attached garage and street parking.