Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:23 PM

3405 Bryan Street

3405 Bryan Street · No Longer Available
Location

3405 Bryan Street, Dallas, TX 75204
Bryan Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Great Location facing Exall Park! Single Family Townhouse with Large Rooftop patio with views of Downtown. Close to Baylor Medical, Arts District, Uptown and Downtown. Roof top has high end Trex decking and plenty of room for a BBQ grill and entertaining. Light and bright open floor plan, second floor is open to living, dining and kitchen. High end finishes throughout the property include stainless steel appliances, wine cooler, granite counters and spa-like master bathroom. Large master bedroom with over sized walk in closet and wet bar and balcony overlooking the park. 2 Car attached garage and street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3405 Bryan Street have any available units?
3405 Bryan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3405 Bryan Street have?
Some of 3405 Bryan Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3405 Bryan Street currently offering any rent specials?
3405 Bryan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3405 Bryan Street pet-friendly?
No, 3405 Bryan Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3405 Bryan Street offer parking?
Yes, 3405 Bryan Street offers parking.
Does 3405 Bryan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3405 Bryan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3405 Bryan Street have a pool?
No, 3405 Bryan Street does not have a pool.
Does 3405 Bryan Street have accessible units?
No, 3405 Bryan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3405 Bryan Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3405 Bryan Street has units with dishwashers.

