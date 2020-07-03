All apartments in Dallas
Last updated January 31 2020 at 6:31 PM

3402 Lawnview

3402 Lawnview Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3402 Lawnview Avenue, Dallas, TX 75227
Parkdale-Lawnview

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful apartment/room with open floor plan and many modern amenities! You get the room in the back of the house with your own kitchen and you get a 1 car garage bay! You pay 25% of utilities. Renovated down to the studs! New electrical, plumbing, insulation, HVAC, the works! Located just minutes from Downtown Dallas, blocks from Dart Rail, close to Deep Ellum, and more. Home has new cabinets with slow close drawers and doors, gas stove, built in microwave, dishwasher, and space for stacked laundry center. 1 car garage. Owner maintains fenced private yard!

Schedule showing here:
https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/3402-lawnview-1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3402 Lawnview have any available units?
3402 Lawnview doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3402 Lawnview have?
Some of 3402 Lawnview's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3402 Lawnview currently offering any rent specials?
3402 Lawnview is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3402 Lawnview pet-friendly?
Yes, 3402 Lawnview is pet friendly.
Does 3402 Lawnview offer parking?
Yes, 3402 Lawnview offers parking.
Does 3402 Lawnview have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3402 Lawnview does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3402 Lawnview have a pool?
No, 3402 Lawnview does not have a pool.
Does 3402 Lawnview have accessible units?
No, 3402 Lawnview does not have accessible units.
Does 3402 Lawnview have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3402 Lawnview has units with dishwashers.

