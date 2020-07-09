3401 Gibsondell Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage key fob access

Welcome to the cutest house in the Dells District! The idealistic front porch invites you right in to this renovated 3 bed, 2 bath on an ample corner lot. A recent renovation took this home down to the studs which included new energy-efficient dual-paned windows throughout. New privacy fence with keyless locks surrounds a backyard ready for your pups. Additional features include pastel-gray walls and beautiful hardwoods throughout, soft-close cabinetry in kitchen & baths, glass shower enclosure in master, and a rough plank accent wall in the dining room. There’s an open flow from the kitchen to the den flooding the space with natural light. This property ins move-in ready!