3401 Gibsondell Avenue

Amenities
Welcome to the cutest house in the Dells District! The idealistic front porch invites you right in to this renovated 3 bed, 2 bath on an ample corner lot. A recent renovation took this home down to the studs which included new energy-efficient dual-paned windows throughout. New privacy fence with keyless locks surrounds a backyard ready for your pups. Additional features include pastel-gray walls and beautiful hardwoods throughout, soft-close cabinetry in kitchen & baths, glass shower enclosure in master, and a rough plank accent wall in the dining room. There’s an open flow from the kitchen to the den flooding the space with natural light. This property ins move-in ready!