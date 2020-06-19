All apartments in Dallas
3347 Wilbarger Drive

3347 Wilbarger Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3347 Wilbarger Drive, Dallas, TX 75227
Riverway Estates-Bruton Terrace

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now offering a $25/month concession off the $1,280 base rent during the initial lease term making your monthly payment just $1,255! 

A charming 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with tile floors and high ceilings! Galley style kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space! Neutral colors throughout and much more! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3347 Wilbarger Drive have any available units?
3347 Wilbarger Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 3347 Wilbarger Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3347 Wilbarger Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3347 Wilbarger Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3347 Wilbarger Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3347 Wilbarger Drive offer parking?
No, 3347 Wilbarger Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3347 Wilbarger Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3347 Wilbarger Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3347 Wilbarger Drive have a pool?
No, 3347 Wilbarger Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3347 Wilbarger Drive have accessible units?
No, 3347 Wilbarger Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3347 Wilbarger Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3347 Wilbarger Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3347 Wilbarger Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3347 Wilbarger Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

