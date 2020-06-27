All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3334 Modlin Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3334 Modlin Street
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

3334 Modlin Street

3334 Modlin Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3334 Modlin Street, Dallas, TX 75228

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
A sense of home. Remodeled and ready for move in. Kitchen, baths, floors, have all been updated. In addition, home has new roof, windows, interior and exterior doors, light fixtures, floorings, baseboards, appliances, new electrical wiring and electrical fixtures. An Open space concept with many windows throughout home. Kitchen area has new granite counters and a breakfast bar. Backyard is huge and has new fence.

Close to Eastfield College and many attractions like White Rock Lake, the Dallas Arboretum, and Town East Mall. Easy access to highway 30, 635, and loop 12.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3334 Modlin Street have any available units?
3334 Modlin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3334 Modlin Street have?
Some of 3334 Modlin Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3334 Modlin Street currently offering any rent specials?
3334 Modlin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3334 Modlin Street pet-friendly?
No, 3334 Modlin Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3334 Modlin Street offer parking?
No, 3334 Modlin Street does not offer parking.
Does 3334 Modlin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3334 Modlin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3334 Modlin Street have a pool?
No, 3334 Modlin Street does not have a pool.
Does 3334 Modlin Street have accessible units?
No, 3334 Modlin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3334 Modlin Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3334 Modlin Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Grand Manor
4502 Reiger Avenue
Dallas, TX 75246
Urban House
1409 N Zang Blvd
Dallas, TX 75203
Gables Uptown Tower
3227 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
London Park
15889 Preston Rd
Dallas, TX 75248
Preston Creek Apartments
5902 Preston Oaks Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
Park Hollow
6535 Bandera Ave, #1E
Dallas, TX 75225
Mountain Creek View
5821 Bonnie View Rd
Dallas, TX 75241
The Oaks of North Dallas Apartments
4701 Haverwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75287

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University