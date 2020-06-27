3334 Modlin Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

A sense of home. Remodeled and ready for move in. Kitchen, baths, floors, have all been updated. In addition, home has new roof, windows, interior and exterior doors, light fixtures, floorings, baseboards, appliances, new electrical wiring and electrical fixtures. An Open space concept with many windows throughout home. Kitchen area has new granite counters and a breakfast bar. Backyard is huge and has new fence.



Close to Eastfield College and many attractions like White Rock Lake, the Dallas Arboretum, and Town East Mall. Easy access to highway 30, 635, and loop 12.