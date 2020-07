Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

This fantastic 2 bedroom 2 and half bath condo offers Electric, Water, Trash included in the rent ,2 Car Garage - Private Patio . This home has hardwood floors throughout and has current paint & other updates. The kitchen has granite countertops & updated cabinets. There is a breakfast area & a formal dining area (flex space - could be a study). Living room has fireplace & high ceilings throughout. Both bedrooms on 2nd level. Bathrooms have been updated.