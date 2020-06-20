3326 Burlingdell Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful brightly lit 2-1 Dells District home located on a large lot with COVERED GARAGE ready to welcome you home!This home has refinished original hardwood floors, fresh white paint throughout, decorative fireplace, washer dryer hook ups, 9 ft ceilings, new ceiling fans bedrooms, NEW energy star refrigerator, claw-foot tub with rain shower head, and natural light coming in all rooms to keep you loving life. The large outdoor area is your canvas for gardening, entertaining or creating a playground for kids or pets! The spacious 2 car covered garage could also be used for safe storage of those tools, bikes or sports gear. Great location just minutes from grocery shopping,restaurants, and Bishop Arts District.