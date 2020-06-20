All apartments in Dallas
Last updated September 12 2019 at 2:54 AM

3326 Burlingdell Avenue

3326 Burlingdell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3326 Burlingdell Avenue, Dallas, TX 75211

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful brightly lit 2-1 Dells District home located on a large lot with COVERED GARAGE ready to welcome you home!This home has refinished original hardwood floors, fresh white paint throughout, decorative fireplace, washer dryer hook ups, 9 ft ceilings, new ceiling fans bedrooms, NEW energy star refrigerator, claw-foot tub with rain shower head, and natural light coming in all rooms to keep you loving life. The large outdoor area is your canvas for gardening, entertaining or creating a playground for kids or pets! The spacious 2 car covered garage could also be used for safe storage of those tools, bikes or sports gear. Great location just minutes from grocery shopping,restaurants, and Bishop Arts District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3326 Burlingdell Avenue have any available units?
3326 Burlingdell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3326 Burlingdell Avenue have?
Some of 3326 Burlingdell Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3326 Burlingdell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3326 Burlingdell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3326 Burlingdell Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3326 Burlingdell Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3326 Burlingdell Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3326 Burlingdell Avenue offers parking.
Does 3326 Burlingdell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3326 Burlingdell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3326 Burlingdell Avenue have a pool?
No, 3326 Burlingdell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3326 Burlingdell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3326 Burlingdell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3326 Burlingdell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3326 Burlingdell Avenue has units with dishwashers.

