3320 Douglas Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Location, location, location! A remarkable blend of modern and traditional styling with fine attention to detail in this stunning updated condo. The second floor is dedicated to entertaining a crowd with a great open floor plan and sight lines to the living, kitchen and dining. The beautifully updated kitchen is a chef’s delight with ss appliances, gas cook-top, granite ctops, tumbled marble backsplash and ample prep space with center island. French doors lead to Juliette balconies on the second floor. There’s a ton of storage with walk-in closets in every bedroom! The fourth floor offers a second living area and access to the roof top patio providing an awe-inspiring view of downtown Dallas. Don't miss this!