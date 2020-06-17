All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3320 Douglas Avenue

3320 Douglas Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3320 Douglas Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location, location, location! A remarkable blend of modern and traditional styling with fine attention to detail in this stunning updated condo. The second floor is dedicated to entertaining a crowd with a great open floor plan and sight lines to the living, kitchen and dining. The beautifully updated kitchen is a chef’s delight with ss appliances, gas cook-top, granite ctops, tumbled marble backsplash and ample prep space with center island. French doors lead to Juliette balconies on the second floor. There’s a ton of storage with walk-in closets in every bedroom! The fourth floor offers a second living area and access to the roof top patio providing an awe-inspiring view of downtown Dallas. Don't miss this!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3320 Douglas Avenue have any available units?
3320 Douglas Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3320 Douglas Avenue have?
Some of 3320 Douglas Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3320 Douglas Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3320 Douglas Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3320 Douglas Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3320 Douglas Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3320 Douglas Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3320 Douglas Avenue offers parking.
Does 3320 Douglas Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3320 Douglas Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3320 Douglas Avenue have a pool?
No, 3320 Douglas Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3320 Douglas Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3320 Douglas Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3320 Douglas Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3320 Douglas Avenue has units with dishwashers.

