All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3245 Northaven Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3245 Northaven Road
Last updated June 1 2019 at 2:31 AM

3245 Northaven Road

3245 Northaven Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3245 Northaven Rd, Dallas, TX 75229
Westhollow

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
Excellent remodeled 3 bed 2.5 bath home on almost one-third acre in Kenilworth Estates. Features two living areas, office with built-ins, hardwoods, and lots of natural light. The 2nd living area features a stunning quartz fireplace. There is plenty of cabinet space in the kitchen along with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, subway tile, and under cabinet lighting. Additional features include large bedrooms, updated bathrooms, recessed lighting, crown molding, updated ceiling fans, full-size utility area, 2-car attached garage, automatic drive gate, large wood fenced backyard with lots of grass, extra driveway parking, alarm system and more! Roof installed in 2017. Remodeled by prior owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3245 Northaven Road have any available units?
3245 Northaven Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3245 Northaven Road have?
Some of 3245 Northaven Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3245 Northaven Road currently offering any rent specials?
3245 Northaven Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3245 Northaven Road pet-friendly?
No, 3245 Northaven Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3245 Northaven Road offer parking?
Yes, 3245 Northaven Road offers parking.
Does 3245 Northaven Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3245 Northaven Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3245 Northaven Road have a pool?
No, 3245 Northaven Road does not have a pool.
Does 3245 Northaven Road have accessible units?
No, 3245 Northaven Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3245 Northaven Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3245 Northaven Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Gabriella
770 Cantegral Street
Dallas, TX 75204
Jefferson Mockingbird
2223 Hawes Avenue
Dallas, TX 75235
View at Kessler Park
2511 Wedglea Dr
Dallas, TX 75211
Riviera
11700 Audelia Rd
Dallas, TX 75243
1001 Ross
1001 Ross Ave
Dallas, TX 75202
Vantage Point Apartments
10700 Woodmeadow Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75228
Moda
1855 Payne St
Dallas, TX 75201
Luna Apartments
8081 Marvin D Love Freeway
Dallas, TX 75237

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University