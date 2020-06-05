3245 Northaven Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system parking garage

Excellent remodeled 3 bed 2.5 bath home on almost one-third acre in Kenilworth Estates. Features two living areas, office with built-ins, hardwoods, and lots of natural light. The 2nd living area features a stunning quartz fireplace. There is plenty of cabinet space in the kitchen along with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, subway tile, and under cabinet lighting. Additional features include large bedrooms, updated bathrooms, recessed lighting, crown molding, updated ceiling fans, full-size utility area, 2-car attached garage, automatic drive gate, large wood fenced backyard with lots of grass, extra driveway parking, alarm system and more! Roof installed in 2017. Remodeled by prior owner.