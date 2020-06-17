All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3222 Maryland Avenue

3222 Maryland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3222 Maryland Avenue, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest

Amenities

granite counters
new construction
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
new construction
Look no further!! BRAND NEW and ready for new tenants! Easy access to I35. Traditional finishes which include wood look tile throughout, custom caninetry, granite countertops, wood privacy fence, and more! No Smoking. No Pets. $40 application fee per person over the age of 18. App and Criteria are Uploaded into MLS. Please send Residential Lease Application along with copies of ID’s and last 2 recent paystubs for each applicant. Self employed provide 2 year tax return and copy of most recent 3 months bank statement. All information contained herein deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3222 Maryland Avenue have any available units?
3222 Maryland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 3222 Maryland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3222 Maryland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3222 Maryland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3222 Maryland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3222 Maryland Avenue offer parking?
No, 3222 Maryland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3222 Maryland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3222 Maryland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3222 Maryland Avenue have a pool?
No, 3222 Maryland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3222 Maryland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3222 Maryland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3222 Maryland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3222 Maryland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3222 Maryland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3222 Maryland Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

