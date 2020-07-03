All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3215 Kiest Forest Drive

3215 Kiest Forest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3215 Kiest Forest Drive, Dallas, TX 75233

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Updated Home with lots of character still intact! 3 Living areas include Formal living, Family room & Study! Kitchen conveniently centered between formal dining, bkfst area, & Family room! Remodeled Kitchen has Granite counters, SS appliances, lots of counter space, cabinets, & Gas Range! Wood Staircase leads to upper level. Lg Hall Bath & 4 Lg bedrooms. Master has Walk-in closet, vanity area & private bath. Spacious Family Rm has Wood floors & Beautiful Stone Fireplace! Study is open to the Living & Family Room, which allows it to also to be used for music or playroom! Back has open patio & stairs leads to an upper patio! Application Fee $50 per adult, Pet Restrictions with $350 non-refundable pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3215 Kiest Forest Drive have any available units?
3215 Kiest Forest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3215 Kiest Forest Drive have?
Some of 3215 Kiest Forest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3215 Kiest Forest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3215 Kiest Forest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3215 Kiest Forest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3215 Kiest Forest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3215 Kiest Forest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3215 Kiest Forest Drive offers parking.
Does 3215 Kiest Forest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3215 Kiest Forest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3215 Kiest Forest Drive have a pool?
No, 3215 Kiest Forest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3215 Kiest Forest Drive have accessible units?
No, 3215 Kiest Forest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3215 Kiest Forest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3215 Kiest Forest Drive has units with dishwashers.

