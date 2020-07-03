3215 Kiest Forest Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Updated Home with lots of character still intact! 3 Living areas include Formal living, Family room & Study! Kitchen conveniently centered between formal dining, bkfst area, & Family room! Remodeled Kitchen has Granite counters, SS appliances, lots of counter space, cabinets, & Gas Range! Wood Staircase leads to upper level. Lg Hall Bath & 4 Lg bedrooms. Master has Walk-in closet, vanity area & private bath. Spacious Family Rm has Wood floors & Beautiful Stone Fireplace! Study is open to the Living & Family Room, which allows it to also to be used for music or playroom! Back has open patio & stairs leads to an upper patio! Application Fee $50 per adult, Pet Restrictions with $350 non-refundable pet fee.