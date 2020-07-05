All apartments in Dallas
3208 Healey Drive
Last updated April 7 2019 at 1:41 AM

3208 Healey Drive

3208 Healey Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3208 Healey Drive, Dallas, TX 75228

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Welcome to this Beautiful Newly Constructed Home. An opportunity to be near sought after location of White Rock Lake. This 3 bedrms, 2 baths home that's perfect for entertaining. Open concept floor plan that overlooks the living area, dining room, kitchen and breakfast nook. Exquisite amenities presents modern shaker style cabinets, upgraded hardwood flooring throughout main areas, kitchen island w additional storage & pantry. Soaring vaulted ceiling, marble vanities & spacious walk-in closet in master suite. Energy efficient windows, and radiant barrier. Quality finishes presents a welcoming curb appeal that will please the guests. Backyard has extended dual patios, beautifully fenced yard with mature trees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3208 Healey Drive have any available units?
3208 Healey Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3208 Healey Drive have?
Some of 3208 Healey Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3208 Healey Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3208 Healey Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3208 Healey Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3208 Healey Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3208 Healey Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3208 Healey Drive offers parking.
Does 3208 Healey Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3208 Healey Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3208 Healey Drive have a pool?
No, 3208 Healey Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3208 Healey Drive have accessible units?
No, 3208 Healey Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3208 Healey Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3208 Healey Drive has units with dishwashers.

