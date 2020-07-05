3208 Healey Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher new construction parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking new construction

Welcome to this Beautiful Newly Constructed Home. An opportunity to be near sought after location of White Rock Lake. This 3 bedrms, 2 baths home that's perfect for entertaining. Open concept floor plan that overlooks the living area, dining room, kitchen and breakfast nook. Exquisite amenities presents modern shaker style cabinets, upgraded hardwood flooring throughout main areas, kitchen island w additional storage & pantry. Soaring vaulted ceiling, marble vanities & spacious walk-in closet in master suite. Energy efficient windows, and radiant barrier. Quality finishes presents a welcoming curb appeal that will please the guests. Backyard has extended dual patios, beautifully fenced yard with mature trees.