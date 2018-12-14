Rent Calculator
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3146 Saint Sophia Drive
Last updated March 21 2019 at 9:40 PM
1 of 13
3146 Saint Sophia Drive
3146 St Sophia Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
3146 St Sophia Drive, Dallas, TX 75233
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3146 Saint Sophia Drive have any available units?
3146 Saint Sophia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3146 Saint Sophia Drive have?
Some of 3146 Saint Sophia Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave.
Amenities section
.
Is 3146 Saint Sophia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3146 Saint Sophia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3146 Saint Sophia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3146 Saint Sophia Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 3146 Saint Sophia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3146 Saint Sophia Drive offers parking.
Does 3146 Saint Sophia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3146 Saint Sophia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3146 Saint Sophia Drive have a pool?
No, 3146 Saint Sophia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3146 Saint Sophia Drive have accessible units?
No, 3146 Saint Sophia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3146 Saint Sophia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3146 Saint Sophia Drive has units with dishwashers.
