3128 McKinney Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accessible business center carport clubhouse concierge gym parking pool bbq/grill garage

They say everyone has a super power. And for a long time, you didn’t believe it. Your friends have been blissfully shooting fire out of their fingers, being invisible, flying, and correctly predicting the next song on the radio. (I said super, not super useful). And you…..nothing. What gives? Well, apparently your powers just needed some time to come out. You’ve discovered the coolest power out of all of your friends. The power to turn boring regular trees into magical taco making trees. Delicious tacos. Tacos of all varieties. Even gluten free tacos for your more snobby friends. It’s the most delicious super power ever discovered.



And it’s profitable, which is nice. After having enough magical tree tacos for your homies and family, you’ve started your own side magic taco business that has now given you the funds you need to finally move into that wonderful Dallas apartment complex you’ve been dreaming about ever since it’s been built.



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



Whirlpool stainless steel appliance package



Large, custom-style single door refrigerator with freezer



Quartz countertops with custom tile backsplash



Under-mount stainless steel sink



Gourmet prep island with pendant lighting



Custom wood cabinetry with soft close hinges



Wine refrigerators



Ceramic glass or gas cook top



Soaking tubs



Large porcelain tiles throughout the bathroom



Walk In Showers



Full-size front loading Whirlpool washers and dryers



Urban mudrooms



Private balconies



USB charging ports



Oversized walk-in closets



Custom built-ins for art, media, and desks



Kember wood floors in living area



Pre-wired for technology



Unobstructed views of the Dallas skyline & Turtle Creek area



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



LEED Silver Certified



24/7 Exclusive Resident Concierge Services



Corporate Advantage Program



Street-level access to Café Express & Blue Sushi Sake Grill



Panoramic views of Uptown, Downtown & Turtle Creek



Refreshing swimming oasis



McKinney Avenue Transit Authority Museum at M-Line Tower



Sun deck overlooking views of the downtown Dallas skyline



Entertainment lounge poolside with grilling stations



Resident sky lounge located at the top of the building



Easy access to Katy Trail



Leisure lounge complete with resident kitchen



Gated garage parking with controlled access



Multi-level fitness center facing downtown cityscape



Pet-friendly environment



Professional business center



Conference center with personal study rooms



Access to upscale dining, shopping & entertainment



Surrounded by Dallas entertainment



Top nightlife venues



Convenient free transportation by M-Line Trolley



Easy access to Central Expressway



Easy access to Dallas North Tollway



Easy access to Woodall Rogers Freeway



Smoke-Free community



______________________________



Looking for a new apartment?



Hey! I’m Sagai with Taco Street Locating. I’m part of a magical band of taco enthusiasts with an apartment locating problem. Basically, I’m in the business of helping people like you find your perfect apartment. I have a totally streamlined process of making your apartment hunting journey as easy as possible. Plus I’m free to work with!