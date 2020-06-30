All apartments in Dallas
Last updated November 20 2019 at 3:01 AM

3128 McKinney Avenue

3128 Mckinney Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3128 Mckinney Avenue, Dallas, TX 75204
Oak Lawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
concierge
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
They say everyone has a super power. And for a long time, you didn’t believe it. Your friends have been blissfully shooting fire out of their fingers, being invisible, flying, and correctly predicting the next song on the radio. (I said super, not super useful). And you…..nothing. What gives? Well, apparently your powers just needed some time to come out. You’ve discovered the coolest power out of all of your friends. The power to turn boring regular trees into magical taco making trees. Delicious tacos. Tacos of all varieties. Even gluten free tacos for your more snobby friends. It’s the most delicious super power ever discovered.

And it’s profitable, which is nice. After having enough magical tree tacos for your homies and family, you’ve started your own side magic taco business that has now given you the funds you need to finally move into that wonderful Dallas apartment complex you’ve been dreaming about ever since it’s been built.

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Whirlpool stainless steel appliance package

Large, custom-style single door refrigerator with freezer

Quartz countertops with custom tile backsplash

Under-mount stainless steel sink

Gourmet prep island with pendant lighting

Custom wood cabinetry with soft close hinges

Wine refrigerators

Ceramic glass or gas cook top

Soaking tubs

Large porcelain tiles throughout the bathroom

Walk In Showers

Full-size front loading Whirlpool washers and dryers

Urban mudrooms

Private balconies

USB charging ports

Oversized walk-in closets

Custom built-ins for art, media, and desks

Kember wood floors in living area

Pre-wired for technology

Unobstructed views of the Dallas skyline & Turtle Creek area

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

LEED Silver Certified

24/7 Exclusive Resident Concierge Services

Corporate Advantage Program

Street-level access to Café Express & Blue Sushi Sake Grill

Panoramic views of Uptown, Downtown & Turtle Creek

Refreshing swimming oasis

McKinney Avenue Transit Authority Museum at M-Line Tower

Sun deck overlooking views of the downtown Dallas skyline

Entertainment lounge poolside with grilling stations

Resident sky lounge located at the top of the building

Easy access to Katy Trail

Leisure lounge complete with resident kitchen

Gated garage parking with controlled access

Multi-level fitness center facing downtown cityscape

Pet-friendly environment

Professional business center

Conference center with personal study rooms

Access to upscale dining, shopping & entertainment

Surrounded by Dallas entertainment

Top nightlife venues

Convenient free transportation by M-Line Trolley

Easy access to Central Expressway

Easy access to Dallas North Tollway

Easy access to Woodall Rogers Freeway

Smoke-Free community

______________________________

Looking for a new apartment?

Hey! I’m Sagai with Taco Street Locating. I’m part of a magical band of taco enthusiasts with an apartment locating problem. Basically, I’m in the business of helping people like you find your perfect apartment. I have a totally streamlined process of making your apartment hunting journey as easy as possible. Plus I’m free to work with!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3128 McKinney Avenue have any available units?
3128 McKinney Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3128 McKinney Avenue have?
Some of 3128 McKinney Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3128 McKinney Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3128 McKinney Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3128 McKinney Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3128 McKinney Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3128 McKinney Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3128 McKinney Avenue offers parking.
Does 3128 McKinney Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3128 McKinney Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3128 McKinney Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3128 McKinney Avenue has a pool.
Does 3128 McKinney Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 3128 McKinney Avenue has accessible units.
Does 3128 McKinney Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3128 McKinney Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

