3128 McKinney Avenue

They say everyone has a super power. And for a long time, you didn’t believe it. Your friends have been blissfully shooting fire out of their fingers, being invisible, flying, and correctly predicting the next song on the radio. (I said super, not super useful). And you…..nothing. What gives? Well, apparently your powers just needed some time to come out. You’ve discovered the coolest power out of all of your friends. The power to turn boring regular trees into magical taco making trees. Delicious tacos. Tacos of all varieties. Even gluten free tacos for your more snobby friends. It’s the most delicious super power ever discovered.
And it’s profitable, which is nice. After having enough magical tree tacos for your homies and family, you’ve started your own side magic taco business that has now given you the funds you need to finally move into that wonderful Dallas apartment complex you’ve been dreaming about ever since it’s been built.
Apartment Amenities
Whirlpool stainless steel appliance package
Large, custom-style single door refrigerator with freezer
Quartz countertops with custom tile backsplash
Under-mount stainless steel sink
Gourmet prep island with pendant lighting
Custom wood cabinetry with soft close hinges
Wine refrigerators
Ceramic glass or gas cook top
Soaking tubs
Large porcelain tiles throughout the bathroom
Walk In Showers
Full-size front loading Whirlpool washers and dryers
Urban mudrooms
Private balconies
USB charging ports
Oversized walk-in closets
Custom built-ins for art, media, and desks
Kember wood floors in living area
Pre-wired for technology
Unobstructed views of the Dallas skyline & Turtle Creek area
Community Amenities
LEED Silver Certified
24/7 Exclusive Resident Concierge Services
Corporate Advantage Program
Street-level access to Café Express & Blue Sushi Sake Grill
Panoramic views of Uptown, Downtown & Turtle Creek
Refreshing swimming oasis
McKinney Avenue Transit Authority Museum at M-Line Tower
Sun deck overlooking views of the downtown Dallas skyline
Entertainment lounge poolside with grilling stations
Resident sky lounge located at the top of the building
Easy access to Katy Trail
Leisure lounge complete with resident kitchen
Gated garage parking with controlled access
Multi-level fitness center facing downtown cityscape
Pet-friendly environment
Professional business center
Conference center with personal study rooms
Access to upscale dining, shopping & entertainment
Surrounded by Dallas entertainment
Top nightlife venues
Convenient free transportation by M-Line Trolley
Easy access to Central Expressway
Easy access to Dallas North Tollway
Easy access to Woodall Rogers Freeway
Smoke-Free community
