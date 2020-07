Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Updated three bedroom, 2.5 bath home in a nice location with a large backyard. Open floor plan downstairs, bedrooms located on the second floor with a large den or game room upstairs.

The whole house has been painted on the interior, baths updated with replaced toilets and flooring. Carpet has been replaced upstairs. Two car attached garage. A lot of value for the money in a great location.