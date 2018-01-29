All apartments in Dallas
3111 Touraine Drive
3111 Touraine Drive

3111 Touraine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3111 Touraine Drive, Dallas, TX 75211

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move in by 4-15 and receive April prorated rent FREE with 15-month lease! 700 UP credit score and we require only HALF deposit! Cute, three bedroom, two bath home ready for immediate move in Stevens Park West, Dallas. Large living room and dining area just off a fully equipped granite countertop kitchen including a SS refrigerator, range electric oven, built-in microwave, and dishwasher. Also, has a walk-in closet in the Master bedroom! Features a 2 car garage with utility connections available. NO PETS! Fenced in backyard includes a large covered patio perfect for gatherings!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3111 Touraine Drive have any available units?
3111 Touraine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3111 Touraine Drive have?
Some of 3111 Touraine Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3111 Touraine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3111 Touraine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3111 Touraine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3111 Touraine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3111 Touraine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3111 Touraine Drive offers parking.
Does 3111 Touraine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3111 Touraine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3111 Touraine Drive have a pool?
No, 3111 Touraine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3111 Touraine Drive have accessible units?
No, 3111 Touraine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3111 Touraine Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3111 Touraine Drive has units with dishwashers.

