3111 Touraine Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets microwave

Move in by 4-15 and receive April prorated rent FREE with 15-month lease! 700 UP credit score and we require only HALF deposit! Cute, three bedroom, two bath home ready for immediate move in Stevens Park West, Dallas. Large living room and dining area just off a fully equipped granite countertop kitchen including a SS refrigerator, range electric oven, built-in microwave, and dishwasher. Also, has a walk-in closet in the Master bedroom! Features a 2 car garage with utility connections available. NO PETS! Fenced in backyard includes a large covered patio perfect for gatherings!