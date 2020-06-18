3111 Millmar Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors oven refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

AVAILABLE NOW, Come take a look today! Freshly renovated East Dallas house with oversized fenced backyard. Brand new stainless steel appliances, beautiful counters and cabinetry, sleek wood laminate flooring and plush new carpet in bedrooms. Full size washer and dryer connections, attached garage with opener. Bright and cheery open floorplan with abundant natural light. One and a half nicely updated bathrooms. Close to Eastfield College, Harry Stone Recreation Center and Broadway Skateland! 15 minutes East of Downtown Dallas. Applicants must have verifiable rental history and income of at least 3x rent amount as well as credit score over 600, no broken leases or evictions and no felonies. Available Immediately.