3111 Millmar Drive
Last updated January 19 2020 at 6:32 AM

3111 Millmar Drive

3111 Millmar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3111 Millmar Drive, Dallas, TX 75228

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE NOW, Come take a look today! Freshly renovated East Dallas house with oversized fenced backyard. Brand new stainless steel appliances, beautiful counters and cabinetry, sleek wood laminate flooring and plush new carpet in bedrooms. Full size washer and dryer connections, attached garage with opener. Bright and cheery open floorplan with abundant natural light. One and a half nicely updated bathrooms. Close to Eastfield College, Harry Stone Recreation Center and Broadway Skateland! 15 minutes East of Downtown Dallas. Applicants must have verifiable rental history and income of at least 3x rent amount as well as credit score over 600, no broken leases or evictions and no felonies. Available Immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3111 Millmar Drive have any available units?
3111 Millmar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3111 Millmar Drive have?
Some of 3111 Millmar Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3111 Millmar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3111 Millmar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3111 Millmar Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3111 Millmar Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3111 Millmar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3111 Millmar Drive offers parking.
Does 3111 Millmar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3111 Millmar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3111 Millmar Drive have a pool?
No, 3111 Millmar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3111 Millmar Drive have accessible units?
No, 3111 Millmar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3111 Millmar Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3111 Millmar Drive has units with dishwashers.

