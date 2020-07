Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

AMAZING Two-story urban loft with unobstructed views of Downtown-Arts District, Uptown & Turtle Creek. Great top floor balcony unit with two (2) parking spaces is among the list of items that provide for great entertaining including community skylounge, rooftop sun deck, fitness center, resistance-jet pool, and courtyard. Great for pets with updated Griggs Park right outside your gate. Just blocks from Uptown entertainment.