Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3110 N Houston Street
Last updated May 6 2020 at 1:13 AM

3110 N Houston Street

3110 North Houston Street · No Longer Available
Location

3110 North Houston Street, Dallas, TX 75201
Oak Lawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr concierge
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
new construction
30th Floor luxury living BRAND NEW Penthouse in Victory Park! Gorgeous floor to ceiling window with city views, 2 balconies, Kember Harwood Flooring and that's just the beginning of these beautiful interior finishes! Located between Victory Park, Uptown and the Design District with direct access to the Katy Trail. Variety of floorpans available ranging from studio homes, one bedrooms, two bedrooms, penthouses and townhomes, featuring some of the most unique amenities in the neighborhood. Local coffee and juice bar included on property for residents, bike shop, 6,000 sq ft dog park, 6,000 sq ft state of the art gym, and 24 hour concierge services.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3110 N Houston Street have any available units?
3110 N Houston Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3110 N Houston Street have?
Some of 3110 N Houston Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3110 N Houston Street currently offering any rent specials?
3110 N Houston Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3110 N Houston Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3110 N Houston Street is pet friendly.
Does 3110 N Houston Street offer parking?
Yes, 3110 N Houston Street offers parking.
Does 3110 N Houston Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3110 N Houston Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3110 N Houston Street have a pool?
Yes, 3110 N Houston Street has a pool.
Does 3110 N Houston Street have accessible units?
No, 3110 N Houston Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3110 N Houston Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3110 N Houston Street has units with dishwashers.

