3108 Pavonia Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Contemporary 3 story townhome with private rooftop deck. Perfect location for downtown living. Close to major highways, bars, restaurants, and shopping! Entertaining is easy with downtown views fro the rooftop deck. Kitchen has custom cabinetry, granite countertops with huge island in kitchen, and SS appliances. Spacious study next to master bedroom that can be used as additional bedroom. Wood floors throughout. Master bedroom retreat with oversized walk-in closet and luxurious bathroom.