Last updated March 23 2019 at 5:29 AM

3108 Pavonia Drive

3108 Pavonia Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3108 Pavonia Dr, Dallas, TX 75204
Roseland

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Contemporary 3 story townhome with private rooftop deck. Perfect location for downtown living. Close to major highways, bars, restaurants, and shopping! Entertaining is easy with downtown views fro the rooftop deck. Kitchen has custom cabinetry, granite countertops with huge island in kitchen, and SS appliances. Spacious study next to master bedroom that can be used as additional bedroom. Wood floors throughout. Master bedroom retreat with oversized walk-in closet and luxurious bathroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3108 Pavonia Drive have any available units?
3108 Pavonia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3108 Pavonia Drive have?
Some of 3108 Pavonia Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3108 Pavonia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3108 Pavonia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3108 Pavonia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3108 Pavonia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3108 Pavonia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3108 Pavonia Drive offers parking.
Does 3108 Pavonia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3108 Pavonia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3108 Pavonia Drive have a pool?
No, 3108 Pavonia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3108 Pavonia Drive have accessible units?
No, 3108 Pavonia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3108 Pavonia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3108 Pavonia Drive has units with dishwashers.

