Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated air conditioning oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This wood frame, two story home, located in the historic Oak Cliff housing development, Beckley Club Estates, is 2 miles from downtown Dallas. It has been updated with laminate floors and mini blinds, central air and heat, 3 bedrooms, 1 and a half baths, an upstairs balcony overlooks the backyard, appliances include an oven and refrigerator, wood fenced backyard.