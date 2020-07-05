3053 Villa Sur Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Recently remodeled & updated!! This attractive home has a spacious floor plan for any type of setup. Just three minutes away from highway 635. Convenient drive to access highways, nearby grocery stores, and shopping & dining centers. Home is laid out with wood like floors with carpets in rooms. Kitchen has been updated with beautiful backsplash, accent walls, and stain cabinets. Kitchen is immaculate with studio light fixtures for electric efficiency including an oven and cook top. Huge living area next to a warm fireplace for cold nights. Master bedroom has wood like floors with his and her closets and a vanity area. Backyard is huge with decks and a greenhouse. This is a cozy home with a wonderful community!!