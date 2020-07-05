All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 9 2019 at 5:37 AM

3053 Villa Sur Trail

3053 Villa Sur Trail · No Longer Available
Location

3053 Villa Sur Trail, Dallas, TX 75228
Briarwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Recently remodeled & updated!! This attractive home has a spacious floor plan for any type of setup. Just three minutes away from highway 635. Convenient drive to access highways, nearby grocery stores, and shopping & dining centers. Home is laid out with wood like floors with carpets in rooms. Kitchen has been updated with beautiful backsplash, accent walls, and stain cabinets. Kitchen is immaculate with studio light fixtures for electric efficiency including an oven and cook top. Huge living area next to a warm fireplace for cold nights. Master bedroom has wood like floors with his and her closets and a vanity area. Backyard is huge with decks and a greenhouse. This is a cozy home with a wonderful community!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3053 Villa Sur Trail have any available units?
3053 Villa Sur Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3053 Villa Sur Trail have?
Some of 3053 Villa Sur Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3053 Villa Sur Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3053 Villa Sur Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3053 Villa Sur Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3053 Villa Sur Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3053 Villa Sur Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3053 Villa Sur Trail offers parking.
Does 3053 Villa Sur Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3053 Villa Sur Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3053 Villa Sur Trail have a pool?
No, 3053 Villa Sur Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3053 Villa Sur Trail have accessible units?
No, 3053 Villa Sur Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3053 Villa Sur Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3053 Villa Sur Trail has units with dishwashers.

