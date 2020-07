Amenities

Beautifully and completely renovated house. Updates include fresh paint, hard wood flooring in living, ceramic tiles in bath and kitchen, new carpet in bedrooms. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counters, island and glass tile backsplash with SS appliances. New light fixtures and ceiling fans. Updated master bath with dual vanity and barn door. Roof & Water Heater replaced in 2018. Covered patio with new wood decking. Good size backyard. Close to commute, shopping, schools.