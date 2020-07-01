3031 Airhaven Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

***Move-in before December 25th and pay only $1650 a month on a 12-month lease!*** Gorgeous 2 bed and 2 bath duplex in a great location -near various shopping and dining areas and easy access to highways. Vaulted ceilings and large windows really give the home an open and airy feel.Relax by the fireplace or entertain guests in the spacious living room. Kitchen comes with plenty of cabinets and granite counters. Oversized bedrooms! Master has his and her closets in the elegant master bath. Courtyard, large open patio, and attached 2-car garage. NO CATS.