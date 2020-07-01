All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3031 Airhaven Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3031 Airhaven Street
Last updated December 11 2019 at 10:59 PM

3031 Airhaven Street

3031 Airhaven Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3031 Airhaven Street, Dallas, TX 75229
Westhollow

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
***Move-in before December 25th and pay only $1650 a month on a 12-month lease!*** Gorgeous 2 bed and 2 bath duplex in a great location -near various shopping and dining areas and easy access to highways. Vaulted ceilings and large windows really give the home an open and airy feel.Relax by the fireplace or entertain guests in the spacious living room. Kitchen comes with plenty of cabinets and granite counters. Oversized bedrooms! Master has his and her closets in the elegant master bath. Courtyard, large open patio, and attached 2-car garage. NO CATS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3031 Airhaven Street have any available units?
3031 Airhaven Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3031 Airhaven Street have?
Some of 3031 Airhaven Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3031 Airhaven Street currently offering any rent specials?
3031 Airhaven Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3031 Airhaven Street pet-friendly?
No, 3031 Airhaven Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3031 Airhaven Street offer parking?
Yes, 3031 Airhaven Street offers parking.
Does 3031 Airhaven Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3031 Airhaven Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3031 Airhaven Street have a pool?
No, 3031 Airhaven Street does not have a pool.
Does 3031 Airhaven Street have accessible units?
No, 3031 Airhaven Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3031 Airhaven Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3031 Airhaven Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Digit 1919
1919 S Akard St
Dallas, TX 75215
Sonoma Apartments
2001 North Fitzhugh Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
Seville at Bellmar
10651 Steppington Dr
Dallas, TX 75230
AMLI Design District
1400 Hi Line Dr
Dallas, TX 75207
Reserves at White Rock
9215 Garland Rd
Dallas, TX 75218
Gables Republic Tower
350 N Ervay St
Dallas, TX 75201
Eastbridge
5140 Willis Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Magnolia at Inwood Village
7606 Eastern Ave
Dallas, TX 75209

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University