3030 Mc Kinney Ave

Amenities
Updated contemporary 5th-floor highrise condo with windows on 3 sides of building offering a 300+ degree view of Downtown Dallas and Uptown from kitchen-living-dining-bedrooms. Located at the center of Uptown upscale living, dining & entertainment. Full-service building with parking valet, doorman, mail/package service, and security. Recently updated kitchen with new appliances, quartz countertops, wine-coffee bar, with lots of added storage. Master bedroom has 2 custom walk-in closets & shelves. Master bath includes new soaking tub-shower-frameless glass door. Bedroom 2 includes a custom walk-in closet. Large utility closet in unit, plus basement storage. Common-area capital upgrades including a new gym. Lutron Caseta LED Lighting, Cat 6, Nest Thermostats. Rent includes monthly HOA