3030 Mc Kinney Ave

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar doorman elevator gym parking garage pet friendly tennis court valet service

Updated contemporary 5th-floor highrise condo with windows on 3 sides of building offering a 300+ degree view of Downtown Dallas and Uptown from kitchen-living-dining-bedrooms. Located at the center of Uptown upscale living, dining & entertainment. Full-service building with parking valet, doorman, mail/package service, and security. Recently updated kitchen with new appliances, quartz countertops, wine-coffee bar, with lots of added storage. Master bedroom has 2 custom walk-in closets & shelves. Master bath includes new soaking tub-shower-frameless glass door. Bedroom 2 includes a custom walk-in closet. Large utility closet in unit, plus basement storage. Common-area capital upgrades including a new gym. Lutron Caseta LED Lighting, Cat 6, Nest Thermostats. Rent includes monthly HOA