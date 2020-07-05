3030 Hester Ave

Amenities
Tired of looking for a new apartment?
Look no further! I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a Dallas native who is obsessed with helping people find new apartments, and showing newcomers around town. I have an entire business designed around helping people like you find new places to live, and I'm totally free to work with. Reach out to me so I can make your life easier!
----------------------------------------------------
Your original plan was to move to Dallas and start your life in that new cool tech company that just raised a bunch of money. You know, the one that has a cool office with things like bean bag chairs, ping pong tables, casual dress codes, and an alleged appreciation for work life balance. A few days after you settle into your new shnazzy Downtown abode, you start receiving weird phone calls. Lindsay Lohan, Mr. T, that guy from that 90's boy band whose name you keep forgetting, and Carrot Top (yeah, that one) have all individually come to the conclusion that you (and only you) can re catapult their careers into the stratosphere of coolness.
And fortunately, they still have sizable yet to be squandered frivolously amounts of money saved over from those random TV commercials and straight to DVD movies squirreled away. And they're ready to start paying you exorbitant retainer fees for advice on how to attain the levels of coolness that you've achieved to quickly.
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Private Patio
Amenity Level
Quartz Countertops
Large Patio/Balcony
Closet Organizer
Wine Fridge
Nest
12 Ft Ceilings
Keyless Entry
First Floor Walk Up
Kember Wood-Style Flooring
Urban Mudroom
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Knox Henderson Neighborhood
Stunning Views of Highland Park
Business Center
Coffee Bar
Valet Trash
Access to Ground Floor Retail
State-of-the-art Fitness Center
Poolside Loungers
Communal Dog Run
Entertaining Lounge with Resident Kitchen
Fitness Center Overloking Pool Deck
Clubhouse with Access to Pool Deck
20 Ft Ceilings