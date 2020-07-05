3030 Hester Ave

Amenities

Your original plan was to move to Dallas and start your life in that new cool tech company that just raised a bunch of money. You know, the one that has a cool office with things like bean bag chairs, ping pong tables, casual dress codes, and an alleged appreciation for work life balance. A few days after you settle into your new shnazzy Downtown abode, you start receiving weird phone calls. Lindsay Lohan, Mr. T, that guy from that 90's boy band whose name you keep forgetting, and Carrot Top (yeah, that one) have all individually come to the conclusion that you (and only you) can re catapult their careers into the stratosphere of coolness.



And fortunately, they still have sizable yet to be squandered frivolously amounts of money saved over from those random TV commercials and straight to DVD movies squirreled away. And they're ready to start paying you exorbitant retainer fees for advice on how to attain the levels of coolness that you've achieved to quickly.



Apartment Amenities



Private Patio



Amenity Level



Quartz Countertops



Large Patio/Balcony



Closet Organizer



Wine Fridge



Nest



12 Ft Ceilings



Keyless Entry



First Floor Walk Up



Kember Wood-Style Flooring



Urban Mudroom



Community Amenities



Knox Henderson Neighborhood



Stunning Views of Highland Park



Business Center



Coffee Bar



Valet Trash



Access to Ground Floor Retail



State-of-the-art Fitness Center



Poolside Loungers



Communal Dog Run



Entertaining Lounge with Resident Kitchen



Fitness Center Overloking Pool Deck



Clubhouse with Access to Pool Deck



20 Ft Ceilings