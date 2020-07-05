All apartments in Dallas
Last updated January 15 2020 at 2:41 PM

3030 Hester Ave

3030 Hester Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3030 Hester Avenue, Dallas, TX 75205
Oak Lawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
carport
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
gym
parking
pool
key fob access
trash valet
Tired of looking for a new apartment?

Look no further! I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a Dallas native who is obsessed with helping people find new apartments, and showing newcomers around town. I have an entire business designed around helping people like you find new places to live, and I'm totally free to work with. Reach out to me so I can make your life easier!

----------------------------------------------------
Your original plan was to move to Dallas and start your life in that new cool tech company that just raised a bunch of money. You know, the one that has a cool office with things like bean bag chairs, ping pong tables, casual dress codes, and an alleged appreciation for work life balance. A few days after you settle into your new shnazzy Downtown abode, you start receiving weird phone calls. Lindsay Lohan, Mr. T, that guy from that 90's boy band whose name you keep forgetting, and Carrot Top (yeah, that one) have all individually come to the conclusion that you (and only you) can re catapult their careers into the stratosphere of coolness.

And fortunately, they still have sizable yet to be squandered frivolously amounts of money saved over from those random TV commercials and straight to DVD movies squirreled away. And they're ready to start paying you exorbitant retainer fees for advice on how to attain the levels of coolness that you've achieved to quickly.

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Private Patio

Amenity Level

Quartz Countertops

Large Patio/Balcony

Closet Organizer

Wine Fridge

Nest

12 Ft Ceilings

Keyless Entry

First Floor Walk Up

Kember Wood-Style Flooring

Urban Mudroom

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Knox Henderson Neighborhood

Stunning Views of Highland Park

Business Center

Coffee Bar

Valet Trash

Access to Ground Floor Retail

State-of-the-art Fitness Center

Poolside Loungers

Communal Dog Run

Entertaining Lounge with Resident Kitchen

Fitness Center Overloking Pool Deck

Clubhouse with Access to Pool Deck

20 Ft Ceilings

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3030 Hester Ave have any available units?
3030 Hester Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3030 Hester Ave have?
Some of 3030 Hester Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3030 Hester Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3030 Hester Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3030 Hester Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3030 Hester Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3030 Hester Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3030 Hester Ave offers parking.
Does 3030 Hester Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3030 Hester Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3030 Hester Ave have a pool?
Yes, 3030 Hester Ave has a pool.
Does 3030 Hester Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 3030 Hester Ave has accessible units.
Does 3030 Hester Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3030 Hester Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

