3022 Clamath Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool table garage guest suite

LOCATION!!! Nice 3 story townhome with rooftop deck at the edge of Uptown Dallas and The Arts District offering BEST Roof-Top Deck Skyscraper views in Dallas. Minutes from McKinney Ave, many bars, restaurants & shopping! Oversized quartz island, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, kitchen perfect for entertaining. Third level master with an oversized bathroom, a study-office or game room for pool table or could be used as a third bedroom with access to roof-top deck. Custom wood flooring throughout. First floor equipped with 2 car garage and guest suite. Private front yards included. Washer dryer refrigerator included.Make this your beautiful Dallas townhome! Fully Furnished available for $3200-month.