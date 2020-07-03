All apartments in Dallas
Last updated November 14 2019 at 8:40 AM

3022 Clamath Drive

3022 Clamath Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3022 Clamath Dr, Dallas, TX 75204
Roseland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool table
garage
guest suite
LOCATION!!! Nice 3 story townhome with rooftop deck at the edge of Uptown Dallas and The Arts District offering BEST Roof-Top Deck Skyscraper views in Dallas. Minutes from McKinney Ave, many bars, restaurants & shopping! Oversized quartz island, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, kitchen perfect for entertaining. Third level master with an oversized bathroom, a study-office or game room for pool table or could be used as a third bedroom with access to roof-top deck. Custom wood flooring throughout. First floor equipped with 2 car garage and guest suite. Private front yards included. Washer dryer refrigerator included.Make this your beautiful Dallas townhome! Fully Furnished available for $3200-month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3022 Clamath Drive have any available units?
3022 Clamath Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3022 Clamath Drive have?
Some of 3022 Clamath Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3022 Clamath Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3022 Clamath Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3022 Clamath Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3022 Clamath Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3022 Clamath Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3022 Clamath Drive offers parking.
Does 3022 Clamath Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3022 Clamath Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3022 Clamath Drive have a pool?
No, 3022 Clamath Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3022 Clamath Drive have accessible units?
No, 3022 Clamath Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3022 Clamath Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3022 Clamath Drive has units with dishwashers.

