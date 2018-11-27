3014 Tres Logos Lane

Amenities

granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This home is loaded with over $80K worth of updates and is move in ready for the holidays! New appliances in kitchen-stainless dishwasher, electric cooktop range and oven, built in microwave, disposal, new granite countertops, backslpash, new sink, light fixtures, faucets, wet bar with sink, and a wooden fence. Updated with a new electric water heater, new Carrier HVAC system with programmable thermostats. All windows updated with new low E vinyl clad windows throughout, new sliding glass door and new entry front door with new hardware throughout along with decora style rocker style light switches. New roof installed with composition shingles.