Last updated December 7 2019 at 3:05 AM

3014 Tres Logos Lane

3014 Tres Logos Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3014 Tres Logos Lane, Dallas, TX 75228
Briarwood

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home is loaded with over $80K worth of updates and is move in ready for the holidays! New appliances in kitchen-stainless dishwasher, electric cooktop range and oven, built in microwave, disposal, new granite countertops, backslpash, new sink, light fixtures, faucets, wet bar with sink, and a wooden fence. Updated with a new electric water heater, new Carrier HVAC system with programmable thermostats. All windows updated with new low E vinyl clad windows throughout, new sliding glass door and new entry front door with new hardware throughout along with decora style rocker style light switches. New roof installed with composition shingles.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3014 Tres Logos Lane have any available units?
3014 Tres Logos Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3014 Tres Logos Lane have?
Some of 3014 Tres Logos Lane's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3014 Tres Logos Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3014 Tres Logos Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3014 Tres Logos Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3014 Tres Logos Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3014 Tres Logos Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3014 Tres Logos Lane offers parking.
Does 3014 Tres Logos Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3014 Tres Logos Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3014 Tres Logos Lane have a pool?
No, 3014 Tres Logos Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3014 Tres Logos Lane have accessible units?
No, 3014 Tres Logos Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3014 Tres Logos Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3014 Tres Logos Lane has units with dishwashers.

