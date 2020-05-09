3012 Zenia Drive

Amenities
Step inside this sophisticated townhome with smart home features. Premium location with easy access to Downtown, Uptown, Deep Ellum, Hardwood District, and Victory Park. The 2nd-floor open concept boasts a gourmet kitchen opening up to the living and dining area, featuring a wet bar with built-in wine and beverage refrigerators. The master bedroom is complemented by a spacious master bath with walk-in closet. Enjoy a private rooftop & outdoor living space with incredible views of the city. Recently painted and move-in ready! Lease includes all TV’s and washer and dryer.