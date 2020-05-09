All apartments in Dallas
Last updated November 15 2019 at 5:42 AM

3012 Zenia Drive

3012 Zenia Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3012 Zenia Dr, Dallas, TX 75204
Roseland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Step inside this sophisticated townhome with smart home features. Premium location with easy access to Downtown, Uptown, Deep Ellum, Hardwood District, and Victory Park. The 2nd-floor open concept boasts a gourmet kitchen opening up to the living and dining area, featuring a wet bar with built-in wine and beverage refrigerators. The master bedroom is complemented by a spacious master bath with walk-in closet. Enjoy a private rooftop & outdoor living space with incredible views of the city. Recently painted and move-in ready! Lease includes all TV’s and washer and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3012 Zenia Drive have any available units?
3012 Zenia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3012 Zenia Drive have?
Some of 3012 Zenia Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3012 Zenia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3012 Zenia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3012 Zenia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3012 Zenia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3012 Zenia Drive offer parking?
No, 3012 Zenia Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3012 Zenia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3012 Zenia Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3012 Zenia Drive have a pool?
No, 3012 Zenia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3012 Zenia Drive have accessible units?
No, 3012 Zenia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3012 Zenia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3012 Zenia Drive has units with dishwashers.

