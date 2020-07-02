3004 Zenia Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage guest suite bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage guest parking guest suite

Modern 3 Story Townhome situated on the edge of Uptown and the Arts District. Property features fantastic views of the Dallas Skyline! Inside you'll find a kitchen guaranteed to please any discerning chef. Large front entry with iron gated yard. First floor guest suite could be an office or study. Master and third bedroom upstairs with separate laundry area right where you need it most. 2 car garage with ample guest parking near-by. Fridge, washer, and dryer all included.All rooftop furniture stays as well. This includes Grill, cooler, and mist system. Shorter than 12 month lease will be at premium rate. Ask agent for details.