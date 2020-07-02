All apartments in Dallas
3004 Zenia Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:27 AM

3004 Zenia Drive

3004 Zenia Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3004 Zenia Dr, Dallas, TX 75204
Roseland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
guest suite
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
guest suite
Modern 3 Story Townhome situated on the edge of Uptown and the Arts District. Property features fantastic views of the Dallas Skyline! Inside you'll find a kitchen guaranteed to please any discerning chef. Large front entry with iron gated yard. First floor guest suite could be an office or study. Master and third bedroom upstairs with separate laundry area right where you need it most. 2 car garage with ample guest parking near-by. Fridge, washer, and dryer all included.All rooftop furniture stays as well. This includes Grill, cooler, and mist system. Shorter than 12 month lease will be at premium rate. Ask agent for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3004 Zenia Drive have any available units?
3004 Zenia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3004 Zenia Drive have?
Some of 3004 Zenia Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3004 Zenia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3004 Zenia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3004 Zenia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3004 Zenia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3004 Zenia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3004 Zenia Drive offers parking.
Does 3004 Zenia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3004 Zenia Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3004 Zenia Drive have a pool?
No, 3004 Zenia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3004 Zenia Drive have accessible units?
No, 3004 Zenia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3004 Zenia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3004 Zenia Drive has units with dishwashers.

