3002 Alabama Avenue

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Practically new home offering 4 bedrooms, 2 baths: Large master bedroom is split from other bedrooms, creating a tranquil retreat: Spacious living area open to kitchen and dining: Kitchen offers quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances and ton of cabinets: Plenty of counter space plus island and breakfast bar: Dining area has bay window overlooking backyard: Over sized patio is the perfect place for outdoor entertaining, the extensive fenced backyard lends itself for outdoor activities: Great location easy access to I 35 and minutes from downtown Dallas!