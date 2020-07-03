All apartments in Dallas
3002 Alabama Avenue

3002 Alabama Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3002 Alabama Avenue, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Practically new home offering 4 bedrooms, 2 baths: Large master bedroom is split from other bedrooms, creating a tranquil retreat: Spacious living area open to kitchen and dining: Kitchen offers quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances and ton of cabinets: Plenty of counter space plus island and breakfast bar: Dining area has bay window overlooking backyard: Over sized patio is the perfect place for outdoor entertaining, the extensive fenced backyard lends itself for outdoor activities: Great location easy access to I 35 and minutes from downtown Dallas!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3002 Alabama Avenue have any available units?
3002 Alabama Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 3002 Alabama Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3002 Alabama Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3002 Alabama Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3002 Alabama Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3002 Alabama Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3002 Alabama Avenue offers parking.
Does 3002 Alabama Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3002 Alabama Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3002 Alabama Avenue have a pool?
No, 3002 Alabama Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3002 Alabama Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3002 Alabama Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3002 Alabama Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3002 Alabama Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3002 Alabama Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3002 Alabama Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

