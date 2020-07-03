Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated microwave refrigerator

2959 Saint Bernard Available 01/01/19 Beautiful 4 bedroom in Encino Hills - Beautiful home located in the desirable community of Encino Hills. This home features a large kitchen with tons of cabinets, black appliances, large breakfast bar, upgraded wood-like flooring, art niche, recessed lighting, large master with separate tub and shower, large separate utility room,covered patio, perfect for entertaining.

Lease expiration date must expire in Spring or early Summer of 2020.



Fridge, Washer, Dryer and Microwave not provided by landlord.



(RLNE3222285)