All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2959 Saint Bernard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2959 Saint Bernard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2959 Saint Bernard

2959 St Bernard Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2959 St Bernard Drive, Dallas, TX 75233

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2959 Saint Bernard Available 01/01/19 Beautiful 4 bedroom in Encino Hills - Beautiful home located in the desirable community of Encino Hills. This home features a large kitchen with tons of cabinets, black appliances, large breakfast bar, upgraded wood-like flooring, art niche, recessed lighting, large master with separate tub and shower, large separate utility room,covered patio, perfect for entertaining.
Lease expiration date must expire in Spring or early Summer of 2020.

Fridge, Washer, Dryer and Microwave not provided by landlord.

(RLNE3222285)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2959 Saint Bernard have any available units?
2959 Saint Bernard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2959 Saint Bernard have?
Some of 2959 Saint Bernard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2959 Saint Bernard currently offering any rent specials?
2959 Saint Bernard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2959 Saint Bernard pet-friendly?
No, 2959 Saint Bernard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2959 Saint Bernard offer parking?
No, 2959 Saint Bernard does not offer parking.
Does 2959 Saint Bernard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2959 Saint Bernard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2959 Saint Bernard have a pool?
No, 2959 Saint Bernard does not have a pool.
Does 2959 Saint Bernard have accessible units?
No, 2959 Saint Bernard does not have accessible units.
Does 2959 Saint Bernard have units with dishwashers?
No, 2959 Saint Bernard does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Move Cross Country
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Landmark at Gleneagles Apartment Homes
4909 Haverwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Amber Dawn
8542 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
Gables Republic Tower
350 N Ervay St
Dallas, TX 75201
The Park On Greenville
9221 Amberton Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75243
1900 McKinney
1900 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75201
The Dorchester Apartments
5300 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
Signature at Southern Oaks
3303 Southern Oaks Blvd
Dallas, TX 75216
Park West
3109 Douglas Ave
Dallas, TX 75219

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University