All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2951 Harbinger Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2951 Harbinger Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2951 Harbinger Lane

2951 Harbinger Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2951 Harbinger Lane, Dallas, TX 75287
Old Mill Court

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Perfect low maintenance 2 bedrooms 1 bath studio with modern upgrades and attached 1 car garage. Home features granite counter tops, flat screen tv, stainless steel appliances and refrigerator included. HOA provides exterior lawn care at no cost to the tenant. The property could be a 1 bedroom with a study set up or a two bedroom. Your choice, clean and move in ready. Perfectly located to major freeways, dining, and entertainment at a great price. Covered patio with zero maintenance fenced yard. Come tour this before its gone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2951 Harbinger Lane have any available units?
2951 Harbinger Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2951 Harbinger Lane have?
Some of 2951 Harbinger Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2951 Harbinger Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2951 Harbinger Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2951 Harbinger Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2951 Harbinger Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2951 Harbinger Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2951 Harbinger Lane offers parking.
Does 2951 Harbinger Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2951 Harbinger Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2951 Harbinger Lane have a pool?
No, 2951 Harbinger Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2951 Harbinger Lane have accessible units?
No, 2951 Harbinger Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2951 Harbinger Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2951 Harbinger Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aura on McKinney
4209 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75205
Mill House
4311 Woodhollow Dr
Dallas, TX 75237
Reserves at White Rock
9215 Garland Rd
Dallas, TX 75218
Hue at Cityplace
2403 N Washington Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
The Manhattan
18331 Roehampton Dr
Dallas, TX 75252
Preston Creek Apartments
5902 Preston Oaks Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
Princeton Court
6121 Melody Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
Amherst Oaks
3740 High Vista Dr
Dallas, TX 75244

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University