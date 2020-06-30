2951 Harbinger Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Perfect low maintenance 2 bedrooms 1 bath studio with modern upgrades and attached 1 car garage. Home features granite counter tops, flat screen tv, stainless steel appliances and refrigerator included. HOA provides exterior lawn care at no cost to the tenant. The property could be a 1 bedroom with a study set up or a two bedroom. Your choice, clean and move in ready. Perfectly located to major freeways, dining, and entertainment at a great price. Covered patio with zero maintenance fenced yard. Come tour this before its gone.