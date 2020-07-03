All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2950 McKinney Avenue - 321.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2950 McKinney Avenue - 321
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2950 McKinney Avenue - 321

2950 Mckinney Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Uptown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2950 Mckinney Avenue, Dallas, TX 75204
Uptown

Amenities

furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
Furnished As Is and includes all building extras!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2950 McKinney Avenue - 321 have any available units?
2950 McKinney Avenue - 321 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 2950 McKinney Avenue - 321 currently offering any rent specials?
2950 McKinney Avenue - 321 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2950 McKinney Avenue - 321 pet-friendly?
No, 2950 McKinney Avenue - 321 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2950 McKinney Avenue - 321 offer parking?
No, 2950 McKinney Avenue - 321 does not offer parking.
Does 2950 McKinney Avenue - 321 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2950 McKinney Avenue - 321 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2950 McKinney Avenue - 321 have a pool?
No, 2950 McKinney Avenue - 321 does not have a pool.
Does 2950 McKinney Avenue - 321 have accessible units?
No, 2950 McKinney Avenue - 321 does not have accessible units.
Does 2950 McKinney Avenue - 321 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2950 McKinney Avenue - 321 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2950 McKinney Avenue - 321 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2950 McKinney Avenue - 321 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Digit 1919
1919 S Akard St
Dallas, TX 75215
London Park
15889 Preston Rd
Dallas, TX 75248
Spring Parc
18250 Marsh Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Estancia Townhomes
5515 Estancia Cir
Dallas, TX 75248
Cottonwood at Park Central
13323 Esperanza Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
The Estara Apartment Homes
11321 Woodmeadow Parkway
Dallas, TX 75228
Elan Inwood
12001 Inwood Road
Dallas, TX 75244
Zang Triangle
390 E Oakenwald St
Dallas, TX 75203

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University