2950 McKinney Avenue - 321
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
2950 McKinney Avenue - 321
2950 Mckinney Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2950 Mckinney Avenue, Dallas, TX 75204
Uptown
Amenities
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
Furnished As Is and includes all building extras!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2950 McKinney Avenue - 321 have any available units?
2950 McKinney Avenue - 321 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 2950 McKinney Avenue - 321 currently offering any rent specials?
2950 McKinney Avenue - 321 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2950 McKinney Avenue - 321 pet-friendly?
No, 2950 McKinney Avenue - 321 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 2950 McKinney Avenue - 321 offer parking?
No, 2950 McKinney Avenue - 321 does not offer parking.
Does 2950 McKinney Avenue - 321 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2950 McKinney Avenue - 321 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2950 McKinney Avenue - 321 have a pool?
No, 2950 McKinney Avenue - 321 does not have a pool.
Does 2950 McKinney Avenue - 321 have accessible units?
No, 2950 McKinney Avenue - 321 does not have accessible units.
Does 2950 McKinney Avenue - 321 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2950 McKinney Avenue - 321 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2950 McKinney Avenue - 321 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2950 McKinney Avenue - 321 does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
