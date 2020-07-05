All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2933 Shorewood Drive

2933 Shorewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2933 Shorewood Drive, Dallas, TX 75228

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1100+ SQUARE FEET OF STUNNING!! This renovation of classic mid-century home; has all the updates while keeping all the charm of the 1950s original. Hardwood floors throughout main living and all bedrooms. Tile floors in kitchen and baths. 2 FULL BATHS so no waiting in line for the shower in the morning! BONUS room has attached full bath. This room could be an office, workout room, dressing room or nursery. Kitchen includes gas cooking, microwave and refrigerator and spacious laundry closet. HUGE back yard with storage shed. LEASE APPLICATION, CRIMINAL, CREDIT, EVICTION BACKGROUND REQUIRED FOR ALL OCCUPANTS 18 Y.O. AND OVER. Pets allowed at owner discretion.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2933 Shorewood Drive have any available units?
2933 Shorewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2933 Shorewood Drive have?
Some of 2933 Shorewood Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2933 Shorewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2933 Shorewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2933 Shorewood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2933 Shorewood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2933 Shorewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2933 Shorewood Drive offers parking.
Does 2933 Shorewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2933 Shorewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2933 Shorewood Drive have a pool?
No, 2933 Shorewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2933 Shorewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2933 Shorewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2933 Shorewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2933 Shorewood Drive has units with dishwashers.

