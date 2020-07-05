2933 Scottsbluff Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking pool

This dog and cat-friendly 5 bed, 2 bath home in Casa View feature ceramic tile and vinyl flooring, stylish ceiling fans, modern two-tone paint, washer and dryer connections, central heat/air, and a large fenced in backyard! [SBH-B] The home is right next to Eastfield College! Also close to the bus line, Vanston Swimming Pool, Motley Elementary School, Family Dollar, Goodwill Thrift Store, Pancho's Mexican Buffet, McDonald's and more! Quick access to I-30. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.



This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.