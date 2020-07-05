All apartments in Dallas
2933 Scottsbluff Dr
Last updated February 7 2020 at 9:00 AM

2933 Scottsbluff Dr

2933 Scottsbluff Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2933 Scottsbluff Drive, Dallas, TX 75228

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
pool
This dog and cat-friendly 5 bed, 2 bath home in Casa View feature ceramic tile and vinyl flooring, stylish ceiling fans, modern two-tone paint, washer and dryer connections, central heat/air, and a large fenced in backyard! [SBH-B] The home is right next to Eastfield College! Also close to the bus line, Vanston Swimming Pool, Motley Elementary School, Family Dollar, Goodwill Thrift Store, Pancho's Mexican Buffet, McDonald's and more! Quick access to I-30. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2933 Scottsbluff Dr have any available units?
2933 Scottsbluff Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2933 Scottsbluff Dr have?
Some of 2933 Scottsbluff Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2933 Scottsbluff Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2933 Scottsbluff Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2933 Scottsbluff Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2933 Scottsbluff Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2933 Scottsbluff Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2933 Scottsbluff Dr offers parking.
Does 2933 Scottsbluff Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2933 Scottsbluff Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2933 Scottsbluff Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2933 Scottsbluff Dr has a pool.
Does 2933 Scottsbluff Dr have accessible units?
No, 2933 Scottsbluff Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2933 Scottsbluff Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2933 Scottsbluff Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
