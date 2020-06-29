All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2923 State Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2923 State Street
Last updated June 3 2020 at 1:01 AM

2923 State Street

2923 State Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Oak Lawn
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2923 State Street, Dallas, TX 75204
Oak Lawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Sit out on the rooftop patio of this beautiful home while enjoying a fine glass of wine and the amazing views of Dallas! Fabulous open floor plan with plenty of room to entertain. Spacious kitchen and dining room area with a cool modern flare, designer finishes, and custom lighting. This home is located in the heart of Uptown and in one of the most walkable neighborhoods in the city! An easy stroll to your favorite bars, restaurants, shops, as well as a great park just a few blocks away. You will be only a short drive from downtown, museums, convention center, the American Airlines Center, and Dallas Symphony Orchestra at Meyerson Symphony Center. Asked about furnished pricing as well

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2923 State Street have any available units?
2923 State Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2923 State Street have?
Some of 2923 State Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2923 State Street currently offering any rent specials?
2923 State Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2923 State Street pet-friendly?
No, 2923 State Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2923 State Street offer parking?
Yes, 2923 State Street offers parking.
Does 2923 State Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2923 State Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2923 State Street have a pool?
No, 2923 State Street does not have a pool.
Does 2923 State Street have accessible units?
No, 2923 State Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2923 State Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2923 State Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chateau Victor
6010-6014 Victor Street
Dallas, TX 75214
Income Restricted - Park at Cliff Creek
7310 Marvin D Love Fwy
Dallas, TX 75237
Magnolia off Sylvan
707 Seale Street
Dallas, TX 75208
Seville at Bellmar
10651 Steppington Dr
Dallas, TX 75230
Routh Street Flats
3033 Routh St
Dallas, TX 75201
The Summit at Midtown
10602 Stone Canyon Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
Aura Bluffview
3900 West Northwest Highway
Dallas, TX 75220
The Brixton Apartments
18959 North Dallas Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University