2923 State Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Sit out on the rooftop patio of this beautiful home while enjoying a fine glass of wine and the amazing views of Dallas! Fabulous open floor plan with plenty of room to entertain. Spacious kitchen and dining room area with a cool modern flare, designer finishes, and custom lighting. This home is located in the heart of Uptown and in one of the most walkable neighborhoods in the city! An easy stroll to your favorite bars, restaurants, shops, as well as a great park just a few blocks away. You will be only a short drive from downtown, museums, convention center, the American Airlines Center, and Dallas Symphony Orchestra at Meyerson Symphony Center. Asked about furnished pricing as well