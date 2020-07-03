All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 14 2019 at 9:54 PM

2916 Renaissance Circle

2916 Renaissance Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2916 Renaissance Circle, Dallas, TX 75287
Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
Beautiful move-in ready home located on a cul-de-sac. House boasts many features like updated kitchen with granite counters, freshly painted cabinets, tile floors recessed lights & elegant glass tile subway style backsplash.Large and private master features an updated master bath with granite, frameless shower, garden tub with glass tile border. Open family room with lots of natural light and gas fireplace. Two spacious secondary bedrooms up with full bath. Game room up is perfect to entertain friends.Good size backyard with pergola and a swing to enjoy the outdoors.Great location near George Bush and minutes from Dallas North Tollway. Close to corporate headquarter in Frisco, schools, shopping & restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2916 Renaissance Circle have any available units?
2916 Renaissance Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2916 Renaissance Circle have?
Some of 2916 Renaissance Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2916 Renaissance Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2916 Renaissance Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2916 Renaissance Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2916 Renaissance Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2916 Renaissance Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2916 Renaissance Circle offers parking.
Does 2916 Renaissance Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2916 Renaissance Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2916 Renaissance Circle have a pool?
No, 2916 Renaissance Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2916 Renaissance Circle have accessible units?
No, 2916 Renaissance Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2916 Renaissance Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2916 Renaissance Circle has units with dishwashers.

