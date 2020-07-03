2916 Renaissance Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking

Beautiful move-in ready home located on a cul-de-sac. House boasts many features like updated kitchen with granite counters, freshly painted cabinets, tile floors recessed lights & elegant glass tile subway style backsplash.Large and private master features an updated master bath with granite, frameless shower, garden tub with glass tile border. Open family room with lots of natural light and gas fireplace. Two spacious secondary bedrooms up with full bath. Game room up is perfect to entertain friends.Good size backyard with pergola and a swing to enjoy the outdoors.Great location near George Bush and minutes from Dallas North Tollway. Close to corporate headquarter in Frisco, schools, shopping & restaurants.