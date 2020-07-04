All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 4 2020 at 8:09 AM

2916 Raleigh Street

2916 Raleigh Street · No Longer Available
Location

2916 Raleigh Street, Dallas, TX 75219

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Very charming two bedroom one bathroom duplex located in the Oak Lawn area. It has wood floor through out the home with updated appliances. The duplex features and a huge private yard perfect for the pet owners. One unit is located it on the 1st floor and other is on the 2nd floor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2916 Raleigh Street have any available units?
2916 Raleigh Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2916 Raleigh Street have?
Some of 2916 Raleigh Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2916 Raleigh Street currently offering any rent specials?
2916 Raleigh Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2916 Raleigh Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2916 Raleigh Street is pet friendly.
Does 2916 Raleigh Street offer parking?
No, 2916 Raleigh Street does not offer parking.
Does 2916 Raleigh Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2916 Raleigh Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2916 Raleigh Street have a pool?
No, 2916 Raleigh Street does not have a pool.
Does 2916 Raleigh Street have accessible units?
No, 2916 Raleigh Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2916 Raleigh Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2916 Raleigh Street does not have units with dishwashers.

