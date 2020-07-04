2916 Raleigh Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Very charming two bedroom one bathroom duplex located in the Oak Lawn area. It has wood floor through out the home with updated appliances. The duplex features and a huge private yard perfect for the pet owners. One unit is located it on the 1st floor and other is on the 2nd floor.