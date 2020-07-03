2912 N Pearl Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

Fabulous location - fully furnished with impeccable style! Double iron doors to welcome you home. Quiet street in the heart of Dallas. Three bedrooms and two full bathrooms upstairs, one half bath downstairs for guests. Designed to impress, this home is an entertainer's dream! High-end finishes throughout, including quartz countertops, wood floors, spa-quality bathrooms, huge master bedroom suite. Plenty of storage. Private balcony off master bedroom. Private patio nestled between living room and kitchen, with accordion doors to create a fluid indoor-outdoor space. Gated entry to rear-attached two car garage. Large laundry room off the kitchen. All appliances included!Offered as fully furnished or unfurnished.