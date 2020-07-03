All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

2912 N Pearl Street

2912 North Pearl Street · No Longer Available
Location

2912 North Pearl Street, Dallas, TX 75201
Oak Lawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Fabulous location - fully furnished with impeccable style! Double iron doors to welcome you home. Quiet street in the heart of Dallas. Three bedrooms and two full bathrooms upstairs, one half bath downstairs for guests. Designed to impress, this home is an entertainer's dream! High-end finishes throughout, including quartz countertops, wood floors, spa-quality bathrooms, huge master bedroom suite. Plenty of storage. Private balcony off master bedroom. Private patio nestled between living room and kitchen, with accordion doors to create a fluid indoor-outdoor space. Gated entry to rear-attached two car garage. Large laundry room off the kitchen. All appliances included!Offered as fully furnished or unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2912 N Pearl Street have any available units?
2912 N Pearl Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2912 N Pearl Street have?
Some of 2912 N Pearl Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2912 N Pearl Street currently offering any rent specials?
2912 N Pearl Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2912 N Pearl Street pet-friendly?
No, 2912 N Pearl Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2912 N Pearl Street offer parking?
Yes, 2912 N Pearl Street offers parking.
Does 2912 N Pearl Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2912 N Pearl Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2912 N Pearl Street have a pool?
No, 2912 N Pearl Street does not have a pool.
Does 2912 N Pearl Street have accessible units?
No, 2912 N Pearl Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2912 N Pearl Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2912 N Pearl Street has units with dishwashers.

