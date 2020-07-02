2902 State Street

Amenities

1 Month Free Special!...Available Now...Fantastic 2 bedroom,2.5 bath town-home in State-Thomas area in the heart of Uptown. Gated community with lush landscaping, community pool, and grill area. Private garage with large additional storage room. 2nd floor living area features hardwood floors, crown molding, gas log fireplace, open living and dining area, balcony leading from the kitchen. 3rd floor features 2 split bedrooms with separate baths. Each bath has updated tile,counter tops, fixtures. Note….If you have Any Requests (clean, repair) Please let us know up front. Pets case by case basis with $25-month pet fee (per pet) $250 refundable & $250 nonrefundable pet deposit