Last updated August 29 2019 at 2:48 AM

2902 State Street

2902 State Street · No Longer Available
Location

2902 State Street, Dallas, TX 75204
Oak Lawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1 Month Free Special!...Available Now...Fantastic 2 bedroom,2.5 bath town-home in State-Thomas area in the heart of Uptown. Gated community with lush landscaping, community pool, and grill area. Private garage with large additional storage room. 2nd floor living area features hardwood floors, crown molding, gas log fireplace, open living and dining area, balcony leading from the kitchen. 3rd floor features 2 split bedrooms with separate baths. Each bath has updated tile,counter tops, fixtures. Note….If you have Any Requests (clean, repair) Please let us know up front. Pets case by case basis with $25-month pet fee (per pet) $250 refundable & $250 nonrefundable pet deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2902 State Street have any available units?
2902 State Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2902 State Street have?
Some of 2902 State Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2902 State Street currently offering any rent specials?
2902 State Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2902 State Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2902 State Street is pet friendly.
Does 2902 State Street offer parking?
Yes, 2902 State Street offers parking.
Does 2902 State Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2902 State Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2902 State Street have a pool?
Yes, 2902 State Street has a pool.
Does 2902 State Street have accessible units?
No, 2902 State Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2902 State Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2902 State Street has units with dishwashers.

