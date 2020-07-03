2900 Mckinnon Street

Amenities

patio / balcony new construction garage gym pool elevator

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse concierge elevator gym parking pool garage new construction sauna valet service

Large one bedroom home in the luxury high-rise Azure. 1.5 baths in this open floor-plan w.lots of natural light, large terrace, open kitchen, mammoth walls of glass windows doors & 700sf of covered terraces w. gas fireplaces. Iconic architectural structure w. the very finest of amenities. A pinnacle of precision& luxury AZURE is designed by AWARD-WINNING architect James Cheng. The best in high-rise living! Bldg. amenities include 24hrs concierge, valet, 17-seat media, conference, library, resort-style pool area w-private cabanas, fitness center, massage room, sauna, private lounge, plus 1 car private garage. Walking distance to DFW's best retail & restaurants, easy access to Uptown, Downtown, Toll (Toyota HQ)