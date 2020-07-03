All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:31 AM

2900 Mckinnon Street

2900 Mckinnon Street · No Longer Available
Location

2900 Mckinnon Street, Dallas, TX 75201
Oak Lawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
garage
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
new construction
sauna
valet service
Large one bedroom home in the luxury high-rise Azure. 1.5 baths in this open floor-plan w.lots of natural light, large terrace, open kitchen, mammoth walls of glass windows doors & 700sf of covered terraces w. gas fireplaces. Iconic architectural structure w. the very finest of amenities. A pinnacle of precision& luxury AZURE is designed by AWARD-WINNING architect James Cheng. The best in high-rise living! Bldg. amenities include 24hrs concierge, valet, 17-seat media, conference, library, resort-style pool area w-private cabanas, fitness center, massage room, sauna, private lounge, plus 1 car private garage. Walking distance to DFW's best retail & restaurants, easy access to Uptown, Downtown, Toll (Toyota HQ)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2900 Mckinnon Street have any available units?
2900 Mckinnon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2900 Mckinnon Street have?
Some of 2900 Mckinnon Street's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2900 Mckinnon Street currently offering any rent specials?
2900 Mckinnon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2900 Mckinnon Street pet-friendly?
No, 2900 Mckinnon Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2900 Mckinnon Street offer parking?
Yes, 2900 Mckinnon Street offers parking.
Does 2900 Mckinnon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2900 Mckinnon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2900 Mckinnon Street have a pool?
Yes, 2900 Mckinnon Street has a pool.
Does 2900 Mckinnon Street have accessible units?
No, 2900 Mckinnon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2900 Mckinnon Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2900 Mckinnon Street does not have units with dishwashers.

