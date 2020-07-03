All apartments in Dallas
Dallas, TX
2826 Bookhout Street
Last updated March 1 2020 at 4:31 AM

2826 Bookhout Street

2826 Bookhout Street · No Longer Available
Location

2826 Bookhout Street, Dallas, TX 75201
Oak Lawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Live in Your Own Private Villa in the Center of Uptown! Elegant 1st floor home with an expansive open concept kitchen, large bedrooms & walk-in closets. Stainless steel double oven, WD, gas fireplace, Brazilian cherry hardwoods, arboreal views & arched windows are just some of the features included in this one of a kind home. Spacious master suite includes a stand up rain shower & separate soaking tub. 3rd bedroom is great for an office space or nursery. 2 assigned spots in underground garage. All of this within a short drive or walk to the best destinations Dallas has to offer! List price reflects net effective rent with 1 month free on 12 month lease. Special is taken UPFRONT and rental rate is $3125.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2826 Bookhout Street have any available units?
2826 Bookhout Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2826 Bookhout Street have?
Some of 2826 Bookhout Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2826 Bookhout Street currently offering any rent specials?
2826 Bookhout Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2826 Bookhout Street pet-friendly?
No, 2826 Bookhout Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2826 Bookhout Street offer parking?
Yes, 2826 Bookhout Street offers parking.
Does 2826 Bookhout Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2826 Bookhout Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2826 Bookhout Street have a pool?
Yes, 2826 Bookhout Street has a pool.
Does 2826 Bookhout Street have accessible units?
No, 2826 Bookhout Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2826 Bookhout Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2826 Bookhout Street has units with dishwashers.

