2826 Bookhout Street

Amenities
Live in Your Own Private Villa in the Center of Uptown! Elegant 1st floor home with an expansive open concept kitchen, large bedrooms & walk-in closets. Stainless steel double oven, WD, gas fireplace, Brazilian cherry hardwoods, arboreal views & arched windows are just some of the features included in this one of a kind home. Spacious master suite includes a stand up rain shower & separate soaking tub. 3rd bedroom is great for an office space or nursery. 2 assigned spots in underground garage. All of this within a short drive or walk to the best destinations Dallas has to offer! List price reflects net effective rent with 1 month free on 12 month lease. Special is taken UPFRONT and rental rate is $3125.