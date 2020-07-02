2711 Maceo Circle

Amenities

What a find! Outstanding renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath 1 story allergy friendly home in the heart of Dallas with NO carpet. Stunning, rich engineered wood flooring throughout most of home. Kitchen with granite counters, sleek black appliances, an abundance of crisp white cabinets & a breakfast bar open to the family room, great for entertaining. Family room anchored by an attractive brick fireplace. Adjoining living & dining tucked off of welcoming foyer. Both baths with granite vanities. Split bedrooms. Master with dual sinks, oversized shower, porcelain tile floors & walls with glass mosaic accent & walk-in closet. Nice size backyard with patio. Rear entry garage with gated entry to boat-RV parking.