Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2711 Maceo Circle
Last updated March 12 2020 at 7:31 AM

2711 Maceo Circle

2711 Maceo Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2711 Maceo Circle, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
What a find! Outstanding renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath 1 story allergy friendly home in the heart of Dallas with NO carpet. Stunning, rich engineered wood flooring throughout most of home. Kitchen with granite counters, sleek black appliances, an abundance of crisp white cabinets & a breakfast bar open to the family room, great for entertaining. Family room anchored by an attractive brick fireplace. Adjoining living & dining tucked off of welcoming foyer. Both baths with granite vanities. Split bedrooms. Master with dual sinks, oversized shower, porcelain tile floors & walls with glass mosaic accent & walk-in closet. Nice size backyard with patio. Rear entry garage with gated entry to boat-RV parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2711 Maceo Circle have any available units?
2711 Maceo Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2711 Maceo Circle have?
Some of 2711 Maceo Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2711 Maceo Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2711 Maceo Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2711 Maceo Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2711 Maceo Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2711 Maceo Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2711 Maceo Circle offers parking.
Does 2711 Maceo Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2711 Maceo Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2711 Maceo Circle have a pool?
No, 2711 Maceo Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2711 Maceo Circle have accessible units?
No, 2711 Maceo Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2711 Maceo Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2711 Maceo Circle has units with dishwashers.

