2711 Harry Hines Blvd

Amenities
Elegance. Charm. Boutique. Luxury. Fancy. Sophistication. These are the tip of the iceberg of the increasingly redundant words you’ll be able to use when talking about your new apartment home. You may soon become accustomed to the reality that your friends will be totally jealous of you. Friends from your past will hit you up out of the woodwork now that they’ve found out that you’ve “made it”. I mean, look at that chandelier right? How about you just come check this place out.
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Sleek granite countertops
Double-door refrigerator
Private balconies
Vertical spa in two-bedrooms
Engineered wood floors
Stainless steel appliances
9.5 foot ceilings for open, airy feel
Full sized washer/dryers in homes
Large mirrors, double vanities and designer lighting
Penthouse apartment homes available in tower
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Hello Alfred - Personal Concierge Services
Resort-style pool
Two lush courtyards
Private resident lounge
Electric car charging stations
Fireplace and built-in grilling area
Bark park
Cycle storage
Rooftop deck with 360 degree views
Fitness studio with interactive spin room
Cyber lounge
24/7 on-site dry cleaning and laundry service with Pressbox
Outdoor patio lounge on the Katy Trail
Fully-equipped 2-story fitness center
Boardroom
Enjoy access to the Katy Trail outside your back door
5-minute commute to Downtown Dallas
Shop local favorites in Victory Park or the West Village
Enjoy good eats and cold beers at Katy Trail Ice House
Just off of I-35E and near the Dallas Love Field Airport
Delicious cuisines at nearby Meddlesome Moth or FT33
Have a picnic or take Fido for a walk at Klyde Warren Park
Close proximity to Whole Foods & Dallas Farmer’s Market
=================================
In the apartment hunt?
Howdy! I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I’m a beach going, world traveling, rock climbing Dallas girl. I have a super cool business where I help people like you find apartments in Dallas. I love showing newcomers around town and helping people figure out where to live. I have an entire process designed to make the apartment locating hunt easy and fun. Plus I’m super free to work with. Free like that Netflix account your parents don’t know you still use. Reach out to me so I can make your apartment hunt awesome!