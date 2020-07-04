2711 Harry Hines Blvd

Amenities

Elegance. Charm. Boutique. Luxury. Fancy. Sophistication. These are the tip of the iceberg of the increasingly redundant words you’ll be able to use when talking about your new apartment home. You may soon become accustomed to the reality that your friends will be totally jealous of you. Friends from your past will hit you up out of the woodwork now that they’ve found out that you’ve “made it”. I mean, look at that chandelier right? How about you just come check this place out.



Apartment Amenities



Sleek granite countertops



Double-door refrigerator



Private balconies



Vertical spa in two-bedrooms



Engineered wood floors



Stainless steel appliances



9.5 foot ceilings for open, airy feel



Full sized washer/dryers in homes



Large mirrors, double vanities and designer lighting



Penthouse apartment homes available in tower



Community Amenities



Hello Alfred - Personal Concierge Services



Resort-style pool



Two lush courtyards



Private resident lounge



Electric car charging stations



Fireplace and built-in grilling area



Bark park



Cycle storage



Rooftop deck with 360 degree views



Fitness studio with interactive spin room



Cyber lounge



24/7 on-site dry cleaning and laundry service with Pressbox



Outdoor patio lounge on the Katy Trail



Fully-equipped 2-story fitness center



Boardroom



Enjoy access to the Katy Trail outside your back door



5-minute commute to Downtown Dallas



Shop local favorites in Victory Park or the West Village



Enjoy good eats and cold beers at Katy Trail Ice House



Just off of I-35E and near the Dallas Love Field Airport



Delicious cuisines at nearby Meddlesome Moth or FT33



Have a picnic or take Fido for a walk at Klyde Warren Park



Close proximity to Whole Foods & Dallas Farmer’s Market



In the apartment hunt?



