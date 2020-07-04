All apartments in Dallas
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:46 PM

2711 Harry Hines Blvd

2711 Harry Hines Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2711 Harry Hines Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75219

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
car charging
carport
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Elegance. Charm. Boutique. Luxury. Fancy. Sophistication. These are the tip of the iceberg of the increasingly redundant words you’ll be able to use when talking about your new apartment home. You may soon become accustomed to the reality that your friends will be totally jealous of you. Friends from your past will hit you up out of the woodwork now that they’ve found out that you’ve “made it”. I mean, look at that chandelier right? How about you just come check this place out.

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Sleek granite countertops

Double-door refrigerator

Private balconies

Vertical spa in two-bedrooms

Engineered wood floors

Stainless steel appliances

9.5 foot ceilings for open, airy feel

Full sized washer/dryers in homes

Large mirrors, double vanities and designer lighting

Penthouse apartment homes available in tower

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Hello Alfred - Personal Concierge Services

Resort-style pool

Two lush courtyards

Private resident lounge

Electric car charging stations

Fireplace and built-in grilling area

Bark park

Cycle storage

Rooftop deck with 360 degree views

Fitness studio with interactive spin room

Cyber lounge

24/7 on-site dry cleaning and laundry service with Pressbox

Outdoor patio lounge on the Katy Trail

Fully-equipped 2-story fitness center

Boardroom

Enjoy access to the Katy Trail outside your back door

5-minute commute to Downtown Dallas

Shop local favorites in Victory Park or the West Village

Enjoy good eats and cold beers at Katy Trail Ice House

Just off of I-35E and near the Dallas Love Field Airport

Delicious cuisines at nearby Meddlesome Moth or FT33

Have a picnic or take Fido for a walk at Klyde Warren Park

Close proximity to Whole Foods & Dallas Farmer’s Market

=================================

In the apartment hunt?

Howdy! I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I’m a beach going, world traveling, rock climbing Dallas girl. I have a super cool business where I help people like you find apartments in Dallas. I love showing newcomers around town and helping people figure out where to live. I have an entire process designed to make the apartment locating hunt easy and fun. Plus I’m super free to work with. Free like that Netflix account your parents don’t know you still use. Reach out to me so I can make your apartment hunt awesome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2711 Harry Hines Blvd have any available units?
2711 Harry Hines Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2711 Harry Hines Blvd have?
Some of 2711 Harry Hines Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2711 Harry Hines Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2711 Harry Hines Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2711 Harry Hines Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2711 Harry Hines Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 2711 Harry Hines Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 2711 Harry Hines Blvd offers parking.
Does 2711 Harry Hines Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2711 Harry Hines Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2711 Harry Hines Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 2711 Harry Hines Blvd has a pool.
Does 2711 Harry Hines Blvd have accessible units?
Yes, 2711 Harry Hines Blvd has accessible units.
Does 2711 Harry Hines Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2711 Harry Hines Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

