2706 Throckmorton Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

This is a sensational opportunity to live in this clean-lined modern dwelling with sophisticated finishes. The exterior is comprised of 24-gauge metal, cedar planks, frosted-glass and a private yard of crushed granite. The interior features, white oak floors, European custom cabinetry, quartzite counters, and stainless-steel appliances that are enhanced by 10-foot ceilings and an abundance of natural light. Double-paned, low-e windows, a 15 SEER-rated HVAC system and a tankless water heater enhance the energy efficiency of this home. This non-traditional, ‘walk-up’ unit is in an emerging Oak Lawn neighborhood that enjoys proximity to area shopping and dining.