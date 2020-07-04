All apartments in Dallas
Last updated November 17 2019 at 5:39 AM

2706 Throckmorton Street

2706 Throckmorton Street · No Longer Available
Location

2706 Throckmorton Street, Dallas, TX 75219

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
This is a sensational opportunity to live in this clean-lined modern dwelling with sophisticated finishes. The exterior is comprised of 24-gauge metal, cedar planks, frosted-glass and a private yard of crushed granite. The interior features, white oak floors, European custom cabinetry, quartzite counters, and stainless-steel appliances that are enhanced by 10-foot ceilings and an abundance of natural light. Double-paned, low-e windows, a 15 SEER-rated HVAC system and a tankless water heater enhance the energy efficiency of this home. This non-traditional, ‘walk-up’ unit is in an emerging Oak Lawn neighborhood that enjoys proximity to area shopping and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2706 Throckmorton Street have any available units?
2706 Throckmorton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2706 Throckmorton Street have?
Some of 2706 Throckmorton Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2706 Throckmorton Street currently offering any rent specials?
2706 Throckmorton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2706 Throckmorton Street pet-friendly?
No, 2706 Throckmorton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2706 Throckmorton Street offer parking?
Yes, 2706 Throckmorton Street offers parking.
Does 2706 Throckmorton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2706 Throckmorton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2706 Throckmorton Street have a pool?
No, 2706 Throckmorton Street does not have a pool.
Does 2706 Throckmorton Street have accessible units?
No, 2706 Throckmorton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2706 Throckmorton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2706 Throckmorton Street has units with dishwashers.

