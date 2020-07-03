2706 Carpenter Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 carport parking

3 bedroom 2 bath 1 carport. 1326 square feet! 1-story. Built in 2002. Front covered porch. Lots of shelving and built-ins. Linen closet. Separate utility room. Washer and dryer hook-up. Central air conditioning. Central heat. Must sell or rent ASAP. Price Reduced. .Rent:OPTiON-A: $1,999 Rent per month. $999 Deposit.$50 rental application fee per adult.BAD CREDiT OK. New paint. Neatly and tastefully landscaped. Quaint and family-oriented neighborhood. $149,990 sales price. NO BANK QUALiFY NEEDED. Accept Section 8 voucher. Owner-financing, Rent to own,Lease-purchase No-bank-qualifying,Low down payment. Buyer to verify Schools,SQFT and all info pertaining to this property