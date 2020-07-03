All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2706 Carpenter Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2706 Carpenter Avenue
Last updated April 17 2019 at 10:20 PM

2706 Carpenter Avenue

2706 Carpenter Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2706 Carpenter Avenue, Dallas, TX 75215

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
air conditioning
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
parking
3 bedroom 2 bath 1 carport. 1326 square feet! 1-story. Built in 2002. Front covered porch. Lots of shelving and built-ins. Linen closet. Separate utility room. Washer and dryer hook-up. Central air conditioning. Central heat. Must sell or rent ASAP. Price Reduced. .Rent:OPTiON-A: $1,999 Rent per month. $999 Deposit.$50 rental application fee per adult.BAD CREDiT OK. New paint. Neatly and tastefully landscaped. Quaint and family-oriented neighborhood. $149,990 sales price. NO BANK QUALiFY NEEDED. Accept Section 8 voucher. Owner-financing, Rent to own,Lease-purchase No-bank-qualifying,Low down payment. Buyer to verify Schools,SQFT and all info pertaining to this property

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2706 Carpenter Avenue have any available units?
2706 Carpenter Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2706 Carpenter Avenue have?
Some of 2706 Carpenter Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2706 Carpenter Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2706 Carpenter Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2706 Carpenter Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2706 Carpenter Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2706 Carpenter Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2706 Carpenter Avenue offers parking.
Does 2706 Carpenter Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2706 Carpenter Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2706 Carpenter Avenue have a pool?
No, 2706 Carpenter Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2706 Carpenter Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2706 Carpenter Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2706 Carpenter Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2706 Carpenter Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Best Cities for Families 2019
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Preston Hollow Village
7775 Firefall Way
Dallas, TX 75230
Seville Uptown
2626 Reagan St
Dallas, TX 75219
Walnut Bend
9944 Walnut St
Dallas, TX 75243
Tivoli
18950 Lina St
Dallas, TX 75287
VV&M
5225 Verde Valley Ln
Dallas, TX 75254
Haven Lake Highlands
7077 Watercrest Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75231
2660 at Cityplace
2660 N Haskell Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
The Southwestern
5959 Maple Ave
Dallas, TX 75235

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University