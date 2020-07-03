Rent Calculator
2628 Pennsylvania Avenue
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2628 Pennsylvania Avenue
2628 Pennsylvania Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2628 Pennsylvania Avenue, Dallas, TX 75215
Bertrand
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Great 2 bedroom unit fully renovated with tile and granite countertops its a must see in a great up and coming area...
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2628 Pennsylvania Avenue have any available units?
2628 Pennsylvania Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2628 Pennsylvania Avenue have?
Some of 2628 Pennsylvania Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking.
Amenities section
.
Is 2628 Pennsylvania Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2628 Pennsylvania Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2628 Pennsylvania Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2628 Pennsylvania Avenue is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 2628 Pennsylvania Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2628 Pennsylvania Avenue offers parking.
Does 2628 Pennsylvania Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2628 Pennsylvania Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2628 Pennsylvania Avenue have a pool?
No, 2628 Pennsylvania Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2628 Pennsylvania Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2628 Pennsylvania Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2628 Pennsylvania Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2628 Pennsylvania Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
