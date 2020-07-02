All apartments in Dallas
2622 Thomas Avenue
2622 Thomas Avenue

2622 Thomas Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2622 Thomas Avenue, Dallas, TX 75204
Oak Lawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Recently refreshed home nestled in the heart of State Thomas historic district and offering all the modern conveniences your looking for. Rare 4 bedroom open plan with 12' high ceilings, ample natural light, all new hardwoods, gas fireplace, commercial grade gas range, granite counters, and a wrap around wooden deck. Large master suite equipped with His & Her master baths including two walk in closets. Walking distance to Whole Foods, State Thomas restaurants, bars and shops, McKinney Ave. Close proximity to the Arts District, Kylde Warren Park and trolly line.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2622 Thomas Avenue have any available units?
2622 Thomas Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2622 Thomas Avenue have?
Some of 2622 Thomas Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2622 Thomas Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2622 Thomas Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2622 Thomas Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2622 Thomas Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2622 Thomas Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2622 Thomas Avenue offers parking.
Does 2622 Thomas Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2622 Thomas Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2622 Thomas Avenue have a pool?
No, 2622 Thomas Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2622 Thomas Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2622 Thomas Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2622 Thomas Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2622 Thomas Avenue has units with dishwashers.

