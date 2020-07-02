2622 Thomas Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Recently refreshed home nestled in the heart of State Thomas historic district and offering all the modern conveniences your looking for. Rare 4 bedroom open plan with 12' high ceilings, ample natural light, all new hardwoods, gas fireplace, commercial grade gas range, granite counters, and a wrap around wooden deck. Large master suite equipped with His & Her master baths including two walk in closets. Walking distance to Whole Foods, State Thomas restaurants, bars and shops, McKinney Ave. Close proximity to the Arts District, Kylde Warren Park and trolly line.